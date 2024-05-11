"If it was Draymond Green " - $160 million worth Lakers' celebrity fan calls out NBA over not suspending Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has been under immense scrutiny lately for throwing a heat pack and a towel from the bench in Game 2 of the Nuggets' Western Conference semis against the Timberwolves. Murray's actions warranted a $100,000 fine but no suspension despite the possibility of a player getting injured because of his actions.

Snoop Dogg, a hardcore Lakers fan who boasts a $160 million empire as per Celebrity Net Worth, was the latest to call the NBA out over not suspending Murray.

"Come on many you gotta give him [Murray] one game," Snoop Dogg said on Stephen A. Smith's podcast. "A $100,000 don't mean nothing to a man that's making $50 million."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Snoop Dogg discusses Murray's actions with Smith at the 7:00-minute mark.)

Smith tried to convince Snoop Dogg that the NBA couldn't suspend Jamal Murray because of the high stakes Game 3. However, the Lakers superfan wasn't interested in that, suggesting the league has always been strict with its rules and should have been in this situation, too. He also brought up a Draymond Green comparison, saying:

"Your behavior is your behavior. If it was Draymond Green what would have happened?"

Green got suspended in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for kicking LeBron James in the groin. The Warriors were up 3-1, but Green's suspension allowed the Cavaliers to force a Game 6 at home. They would overturn the deficit and win the title that year. Many were convinced Green's suspension had a significant role in the Cavaliers' comeback.

Nuggets benefit from NBA's decision to not suspend Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets stormed back in the Western Conference semis with a 117-90 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. The Nuggets seemed down and out, but a Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic masterclass helped them cut the series lead to 2-1, extending their chances of returning in this contest.

Murray laid the foundation for this win, tallying 24 points, five rebounds and three steals. He shot 52.4%, including 2 of 5 from 3. His improved efficiency and scoring opened the floor up for others, including Nikola Jokic, helping Denver find a way around the Timberwolves' defense for the first time this series.

Across Games 1 and 2, Murray had managed a measly 12.5 points on 28.1% shooting, including 25.0% from 3. He had a 3 for 18 outing in Game 2, with just eight points.

The Nuggets could have easily been down 0-3 if Jamal Murray wasn't available for this game, owing to a potential suspension for throwing objects on the court in Game 2. However, that wasn't the case. The point guard ensured he capitalized on it and led his team to a much-needed win.