"If a dude that is older than me is consistently in better shape, I would be embarrassed" - Stephen A. Smith compares Anthony Davis' physical conditioning to LeBron James'

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith isn't pleased with LA Lakers star Anthony Davis' offseason conditioning physically.

Davis has frequently been injured during his nine-season career so far, and the last campaign was no different. The 6'11" big missed 36 games during the regular season last year.

Anthony Davis also endured a groin injury during the NBA playoffs, which hampered the LA Lakers' chances of beating the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Smith has now questioned Davis' durability and his offseason conditioning. Here's what he said on a recent episode of First Take:

"How could you have a teammate like LeBron that just helped deliver you your first title ever, and I am not insulting Anthony Davis, I am asking a question because it's something that I would ask him to his face. If you didn't do all you could physically to have yourself in peak condition, how could you allow that to happen to you when you know you are playing with a champion [LeBron]? You are playing with a guy that has a bull's eye perpetually on his back. How could you have that slippage?"

Jay Williams, who was also on the show, tried to defend Anthony Davis, stating that the last two campaigns weren't ideal because of the shortened off-season and the number of games he has had to play during that stretch. Williams felt this fact played a role in AD not being in peak physical condition last year.

However, Stephen A. Smith was quick to once again bring LeBron James into the conversation. He claimed it would be embarrassing to think that James, who is eight years older than Davis, has consistently been in better shape physically.

Here's what Smith said:

"I know LeBron is a freak of nature. But I would be pretty embarrassed if a dude that is older than me is consistently, consistently, consistently in better shape than me, when we have the same profession, that would bother me."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I have an issue with some of the things I’ve heard about Anthony Davis' off-season conditioning. I have an issue with some of the things I’ve heard about Anthony Davis' off-season conditioning. https://t.co/CWlwJ81us7

The LA Lakers have the oldest squad in the upcoming NBA season. The majority of their players have had a long offseason, though, so they could be in great shape heading into the new campaign.

Anthony Davis is one of the relatively young players on the roster, and he will have to play an extended role.

Anthony Davis says he feels great physically heading into next season

Anthony Davis reacts after aggravating his groin injury during the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook recently had a media interaction after the LA Lakers' first practice session of their training camp.

Davis was asked about his physical condition and whether the longer offseason helped him feel better heading into the new season.

"Me personally, I feel great, body feels great, ready to go!" said Davis.

Head coach Frank Vogel, GM Rob Pelinka and LeBron James have all claimed that Anthony Davis has put in a tremendous amount of work this offseason. He has been working in the shadows for four months.

Davis has looked confident in his interviews so far. He is also looking motivated to replicate the success he had with the Lakers in his first year with the franchise.

If Anthony Davis stays fit for large swathes, beating the LA Lakers will be an uphill task for any team in the NBA. The two-way impact he creates is something the team banks on. It was crucial during their championship run in 2020 as well.

