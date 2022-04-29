"If ever the cuffs came off on 'First Take,' it's coming off tomorrow" - Stephen A. Smith fires back at Kyrie Irving for media criticism

Kyrie Irving's tweets highlighting his beliefs about the media, specifically how predatory the media is towards marginalized groups, stirred a few pots.

A11Even @KyrieIrving Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see. Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see.

Irving's tweets criticizing the media and accusing the media of thriving off racism, sparked a strong response from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith:

"You thought I had stuff to say before? Wait until 'First Take' tomorrow. Imma save it. Imma marinate on what this brother had the audacity to put on social media today. Imma let it marinate for the next 24 hours.

"Tomorrow, on 'First Take.' This brother right here put up this stuff on social media, to say the stuff that he said, Imma let it marinate for the next 24 hours. If ever the cuffs came off on 'First Take,' it's coming off tomorrow"

Smith made sure Irving knew who the response was coming from:

"I want to emphasize, Molly Querim doesn't have anything to do with this, ESPN executives don't have anything to do with this, the producers ... the whole crew, they have nothing to do with this."

Irving's rifts with the media are not new, and some of Irving's beliefs about the media do not sit well with either fans or media members.

Kyrie Irving's impact in 29 games

Irving racked up personal accolades, but he couldn't help the Brooklyn Nets with a deep playoff run

During the season, Kyrie Irving played in just 29 regular-season games, averaging 27.4 points per game on 46.9/41.8/91.5 shooting splits. He had a career-high 60 points in a game against the Orlando Magic on March 15.

Despite his individual achievements, the Brooklyn Nets were 14-15 during the regular season with him. After Kevin Durant suffered an MCL injury, the onus fell on Irving to step up, albeit only in road games, but he largely failed to do so

The statistics paint a clear picture: before Durant's injury, Irving averaged 25.1 ppg while shooting 45.9%. After Durant's return, Irving averaged a staggering 30 ppg while shooting 47.9%.

Having Durant on the floor takes a huge load off Irving. He doesn't necessarily need to dribble towards the rim and take tough, heavily contested shots as when Durant becomes the primary ball-handler and is doubled. In those instances, Irving becomes a perimeter threat and can knock down plenty of lightly contested or open shots.

Irving was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft.

