“If he ever reaches Larry Bird’s status, it’s over” - Troy Weaver believes Cade Cunningham’s basketball mind will allow him to be a few steps ahead

Detroit Pistons rookie sensation Cade Cunningham has had an impressive first season.

Although fans were eager to see what the first overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft could do, a sprained right ankle in training camp slowed him down. Since then, he has looked like a rising star. The 6-foot-6 floor general has been sensational.

Although Detroit (20-56) is tied for the league's worst record, the team is heading in the right direction with its franchise building block.

In a Sports Illustrated article by Michael Pina, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver praised Cunningham, saying that his mind makes him a dangerous weapon on the court. Weaver compared Cunningham to NBA legend Larry Bird:

"I think in time Cade's mind will allow him to always be a couple steps ahead. ... If he ever reaches Larry Bird's status, it's over."

Cade Cunningham impresses with the Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham looks like a rising star.

Detroit Pistons rookie point guard Cade Cunningham has started to take the league by storm. After a slow start, Cunningham has started to look like a player who could rise to stardom sooner than expected. In his last 13 games, Cunningham has averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.0%, including 33.8% from 3-point range.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Cade Cunningham sure looked like the ROY tonight in Brooklyn: 34 PTS + 6 AST with 29 PTS coming in the last quarter and a half. This rookie class is loaded but no one I’d take over Cunningham. Has that inner calm/ unshakable confidence -- and skill set -- you see from NBA stars. Cade Cunningham sure looked like the ROY tonight in Brooklyn: 34 PTS + 6 AST with 29 PTS coming in the last quarter and a half. This rookie class is loaded but no one I’d take over Cunningham. Has that inner calm/ unshakable confidence -- and skill set -- you see from NBA stars. https://t.co/VxH7fHuPjr

With the Detroit Pistons finishing near the bottom of the NBA standings, the team has the rare opportunity to add another lottery pick. If Detroit can get some luck in the draft lottery, it could add another asset alongside its rising franchise star.

Cunningham had a triple-double (13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 121-116 loss to the LA Lakers on Nov. 21. That made him the eighth-youngest NBA player and the youngest Piston with a triple-double.

Cunningham was Oklahoma State's highest-rated recruit, and he didn't disappoint. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and selected to the All-Big 12 first team. He was also named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Freshman of the Year. He averaged 20.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.5 apg and 1.6 spg.

His father, Keith Cunningham, had committed to Texas Tech to play quarterback, and Cade Cunningham played quarterback early in his high school career.

His brother, Cannen Cunningham, played basketball at Southern Methodist University and was an assistant coach at Oklahoma State for Cade.

