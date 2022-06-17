“If you are a first-team All-NBA player, that means you are one of the top 5 players in the world this season, you need to perform in the fourth quarter” - 1x NBA champion says Boston Celtics star is on a historically bad pace in the fourth quarter

The Boston Celtics are preparing for one of their biggest challenges of the NBA postseason. The team is back looking at an opportunity to defend its home court in a challenging Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for Boston, the team is in a 3-2 deficit and will need to respond to consecutive losses if they want to stay alive in the series.

Boston has found itself in the same position before, as it's won consecutive Game 7s in the previous two rounds. But in order for the Celtics to have the opportunity to play in another deciding game, they will first need to hold off Golden State.

One player who will need to step up is young superstar Jayson Tatum. Throughout the playoffs, Tatum has been one of the most impressive players. It's been a different story in the finals, though as he's struggled with his efficiency. On ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, analyst Richard Jefferson said it's time for Tatum to step up and perform as one of the league's top players:

"Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter is on a historically bad pace. Right. When I say historically, I mean, his point production in the fourth quarter will go down as one of the most inefficient that we have ever seen in the 75 years of the NBA Finals.

"If he does not come and play like an absolute superstar in the fourth quarter, and if you are a first-team All-NBA player, that means you are one of the top five players in the world this season, you need to perform in the fourth quarter."

Boston Celtics look to force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum has struggled throughout the NBA Finals. Against the Golden State Warriors, Tatum has averaged 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting just 37.3%. One of the most problematic areas for Tatum has been the turnovers, as he's continued to look flustered against the Warriors' defense.

Boston Celtics @celtics We're leaning on the leadership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as we prepare to bounce back on our home floor tomorrow night. We're leaning on the leadership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as we prepare to bounce back on our home floor tomorrow night. https://t.co/5tTs1Xz8yP

All eyes will be on Tatum and the Boston Celtics tonight, as they look for the opportunity to force a Game 7. If Tatum can find his groove and the Celtics can hold off Warriors superstar Steph Curry, they could find themselves in another Game 7.

