"If you go back, I'm going back too bro": LaMarcus Aldridge jokes about discussing comeback plans with 7-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady

LaMarcus Aldridge last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets. At age 38, Aldridge says he is happy to stay retired, despite emulating NFL legend Tom Brady and making a comeback to the NBA after his first retirement in 2021.

In his last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Aldridge put up a good 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 22.3 minutes of gameplay before announcing his retirement from the sport.

Two years later, in the "Oddball" podcast hosted by Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder, Aldridge spoke about still keeping his body in shape and joked that the door for an NBA return might still not be shut, although he is happier following NFL icon Tom Brady in this matter.

"The competitor in me would always want to come back and play," said Aldridge. "I stay in shape. I still work out so obviously you know that would always intrigue me but at some point, you gotta stay retired and I'm not Tom Brady but I guess if he stays out, I'll stay retired too."

Aldridge, who famously mentioned the 7-time Super Bowl champ in his second retirement in 2023, also joked about discussing comeback plans with Tom Brady.

"I call him all the time. If you go back, I'm going back too bro," Aldridge said.

LaMarcus Aldridge on playing with James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in his last season

Prior to calling time on his professional career, LaMarcus Aldridge was part of the failed super team of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The team-up looked strong on paper but it never rose to the expectations due to injuries and off-court issues.

Having teamed up with the trio up close, LaMarcus Aldridge reflected on how the three worked together in one squad.

"It was easy because playing with those guys, it was like crazy how simple the game became," said Aldridge. I remember like we were just running this simple play where I go pinned down for KD and he's so good that both players go to him and I just turn and the ball's in my hand. I just dunk it.

The Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 season finished that year with a 44-38 record and 7th in the NBA Eastern Conference. They made it to the playoffs and got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.