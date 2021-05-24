'If they're not healthy, they are very vulnerable to being sent home' Reggie Miller reflects on the opening weekend of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and LA Lakers losing Game 1

The first weekend of NBA playoff action has come and gone with several exciting talking points and scenarios emerging. Arguably the biggest talking point was the LA Lakers' opening loss to the Phoenix Suns. Both L.A. franchises lost, in fact, after coming into their respective series as favorites. Elsewhere, the New York Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in their first game back in the postseason since 2013.

With all the attention and excitement the postseason draws, there has been endless analysis of the first weekend's matchups. On Monday, hall-of-famer Reggie Miller appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his thoughts on the opening round of fixtures, including that LA Lakers loss.

Reggie Miller critical of LA Lakers and star Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers fell in game 1 to the Phoenix Suns

Over seven months after their last playoff game, the LA Lakers looked very different from the side who overcame the Miami Heat in the bubble on Sunday. They struggled their way to 90 points and were unable to take advantage of the Phoenix Suns when their leader, Chris Paul, was hampered by a shoulder injury throughout.

Considering they are the reigning champions and have two of the league's biggest superstars, the LA Lakers have come under a lot of criticism. One of their biggest critics being none other than former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller. When discussing his concerns for Frank Vogel's side, the former five-time All-Star was brutally honest in his analysis.

"LeBron and AD are going to have to play near perfect for them to be back-to-back champions. I'm surprised AD has not taken it upon himself, with an undersized Phoenix team, he should be dominating and he's not and it just goes to show you the thin margin. If they're not healthy, which clearly looks like they're not, they're very vulnerable to being sent home. Right now, they are not right."

Although the LA Lakers remain favorites to win the series, Reggie Miller's comments reflect the context they now find themselves in. In essence, it's not going to be easy for LeBron and co. and in fact, currently, they do not look good enough.

Chuck on the Lakers: "Nobody is afraid of them.”



(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/SDZGo1MzFa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

Certainly a lot can still change over the course of the series. However, the LA Lakers were clearly not at full speed, which raised eyebrows over their fitness levels. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder all missed considerable game time towards the end of the season, with the latter two combining for less than Devin Booker's 34 points on Sunday.

Will Luka Doncic's supporting cast be enough for the Dallas Mavericks?

Luka Doncic stole the show in LA

The LA Lakers' cross-city rivals, the Clippers, were widely criticized for tanking the end of their regular season campaign to avoid a potential first-round matchup with their foes. Instead, Ty Lue's side finished fourth and are currently locked in a series with the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite overcoming the Mavs in the first-round last year, the Clippers were dealt a humbling loss on Saturday on their home court. Luka Doncic was electric in the game, however, it was the scoring support he received from his teammates that was the deciding factor in the matchup. Discussing the game, Reggie Miller was still concerned about the Mavericks' chances in the series.

"I don't have a lot of faith in Porzingis, because he's always getting hurt during games. And I don't know if Hardaway can continue to shoot like that, if Jalen Brunson can continue to shoot like that to win four games. Luka can, but my faith is not in the rest of those guys in that Dallas team."

💫 @luka7doncic drops a triple-double in Game 1 to power the @dallasmavs! #NBAPlayoffs



💫 31 PTS

💫 10 REB

💫 11 AST



Game 2: Tue, 10:30pm/et, NBA TV pic.twitter.com/Y08owS98Gl — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021

Luka Doncic, like LeBron and AD, may have to play at his highest level if the Mavs are to advance in this series. The Clippers have a much deeper roster and have several players who can defend Doncic when it matters the most. In fact, Ty Lue told the media that Kawhi Leonard would play a much more pivotal role in stopping the Slovenian in game 2.