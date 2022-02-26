"If I can play with my son, I'd love to do that" - LeBron James on his goal to play with son Bronny James, reassures his current focus on LA Lakers remains unaffected

LeBron James once again made his intentions of finishing his NBA career playing alongside his son Bronny James clear. James spoke about his desire to play with Bronny in his final year during the All-Star weekend in an interview with The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, mentioning that he would join the team that drafts his son. Here's what he said:

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

While addressing speculation about his future and retirement plans following the LA Lakers' 102-105 loss against the Clippers, LeBron James happened to bring up his desire to play with Bronny James in the NBA once again, saying (via NBA interviews):

"If I could play with my son, I would love to do that. Is that like I mean is that like something that any man shouldn’t want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."

Rumors have been flying about James potentially leaving the Lakers soon. The Purple and Gold have struggled to deliver goods this season, and James' comments at the All-Star break have led to him being linked with a move away.

However, LeBron James has denied the rumors and has committed his future to the LA Lakers. However, things could change if he is still around by the time his son gets drafted into the league.

Is LeBron James playing with Bronny James a realistic proposition?

LeBron James has entered the final quarter of his NBA career. He hasn't shown any signs of decline even after turning 37 last December. The four-time MVP is averaging 28.9 points, eight rebounds and 6.4 assists per game so far. His performance levels remain high, but his health has been an issue.

James has missed 70+ games since he arrived in LA in 2018. Some of them have been soft tissue injuries, something he has never been bothered with in his career before. The 'King' is still a leader on a championship-contending team, so it's unlikely for him to take occasional rests, at least this season, as the Lakers have struggled with and without him.

James doesn't look likely to sit back and not compete for a championship as he races towards his retirement year, which could be soon. It will be important for him to manage his workload if he is to play in the NBA in the 2024-25 season when Bronny James is eligible to enter the draft.

LeBron James will be six months shy of turning 40 when Bronny gets drafted. If he intends to keep going by then, he will need to rest more often over the next two seasons to have a realistic shot at playing alongside his son in the NBA.

