“If I can walk”: Tyrese Haliburton makes his feelings clear on Game 5 and focuses outlook on Game 6

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a right calf injury on Monday in the first quarter of Game 5 against the OKC Thunder. The Indiana Pacers star tried to drive past Thunder forward Chet Holmgren before crashing to the floor. Haliburton left for the locker room after the period ended before returning to finish the game.
The Pacers' franchise player returned but ended the night with four points, all coming from the free-throw line. He went 0-for-6, including 0-for-4 from behind the arc.
Tyrese Haliburton opened up about playing through pain in the postgame interview.
The OKC Thunder led 20-12 when Haliburton re-aggravated his leg injury. The point guard tried to maximize a mismatch after Holgrem toggled onto him outside the 3-point line. Haliburton dribbled right before crossing over to his left to gain separation. He fell to the floor before any contact.
Haliburton gingerly got up and played until Rick Carlisle took his prized point guard out. The Pacers' training staff heavily wrapped his calf/shin with ice when he limped into the locker room.
Former NBA champ thought Tyrese Haliburton "was not himself" after Game 5 injury
Steve Smith, who won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, covered Game 5 of the NBA Finals for NBA TV. Smitty had this to say when Tyrese Haliburton returned from a leg injury to finish the game.
"I dont' know how serious it is but it was serious enough where he was just not himself. He plays with a lot of speed, a lot of motion. He just didn't have that. ... I love that he came out and played hard but he wasn't himself."
Co-host Channing Frye added that the Indiana Pacers could be in trouble in Game 6. Frye, who won a championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, noted how Haliburton's aggressiveness could suffer if the injury bothers him.
Smith and Frye were both spot on. Haliburton did not have any burst to blow by defenders in Game 5. Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace were all over him throughout the game.
When Tyrese Haliburton can get to his spots, the Pacers usually hum on offense. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said in the postgame conference that he does not think Haliburton will sit out the next game. Only time will tell if the point guard will play with more mobility and explosiveness in Game 6 on Thursday.
