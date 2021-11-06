"If I finish a game with no fouls, I probably didn’t play hard enough" - Alex Caruso talks about his defensive impact and approach at Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso recently spoke about his defensive impact on the team and mentioned that he wouldn't feel like he's played hard enough if he hadn't accumulated at least one foul every game.

Caruso turned out to be one of the most underrated signings in the off-season and picked up right from where he left off with the Lakers, helping Chicago with his unparalleled energy and defensive grit off the bench. His impact off the bench was so high that LeBron James called him the GOAT for his hustle and determination, qualities which the Bulls desperately needed.

His improved leadership skills and perimeter defense allows the Bulls to force turnovers and get easy buckets in transition. Alex Caruso has been a key reason for the Bulls owning a top-five defense in the league at the moment.

In an interview with NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson, Caruso spoke about his defensive impact on the team. He mentioned that he loves stopping guys and getting them frustrated, among other things. Here is what he said:

“If I finish a game with no fouls, I probably didn’t play hard enough. That's how I look at it. That’s just kind of what I do.When they signed me, they didn’t want me to come in and do anything other than what I’m good at. That’s why they brought me here.

“I’ve always tried to compete on the ball against some of the best players in the world. Night in and night out, you’re going to be facing somebody who’s really freaking good at basketball. I like playing defense. I like stopping people. I like making guys frustrated.”

The Chicago Bulls look like they've got a steal with Alex Caruso's signing, and that too just in the nick of time, with them having to compete in a stacked Eastern Conference that features heavyweights such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have a good enough roster to make some noise in the East and if stars such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball continue to fire for them, they are capable of causing a huge upset.

Did the Los Angeles Lakers make a huge mistake by letting Alex Caruso go?

Alex Caruso guarding Clippers superstar Paul George

The Los Angeles Lakers let a key piece of their 2020 championship team go in the 2021 off-season when they refused to re-sign Alex Caruso due to luxury tax implications. They let him go despite the guard's willingness to sign for a lot less than he did with the Bulls.

Caruso is not only a high-energy player who can out-hustle the best in the league but is also turning into a premium perimeter defender that can guard the best guards and wings in the league. His basketball IQ and quick reflexes help him identify and make the right reads, helping him disrupt plays and cause turnovers.

The Lakers could surely use his services right now with their defense taking a huge hit. L.A. has struggled with both the perimeter and interior as they languish at the bottom of the table in terms of defensive rating. It looks like the Lakers should have paid the luxury tax as Caruso's absence might cost them more dearly as the season progresses.

