"If I get 2 blocks I can get a 3-pointer" - Dwight Howard reveals hilarious rule implemented by LeBron James

LeBron James has issued a new challenge to his LA Lakers teammate Dwight Howard ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. The former wants the three-time DPOY to make multiple blocks before he can attempt a 3-point shot. Howard isn't known for much of his long-range shooting but has been working on it this offseason.

However, the big man will have to follow a hilarious rule implemented by James before he can start attempting shots from deep during games. Here's what Dwight Howard mentioned during a recent Instagram live (h/t SportsCenter):

"LeBron said if I get 2 blocks I can get a 3-pointer. I'm finna trying to get 9 blocks, every game!"

LeBron James was quick to correct Dwight Howard, though, and commented on the post, saying he will need to make two blocks per half to earn himself the opportunity to his "trey ball off."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



2 blocks PER HALF 😂 LeBron had to clarify:2 blocks PER HALF 😂 @DwightHoward LeBron had to clarify:



2 blocks PER HALF 😂 @DwightHoward https://t.co/4JthMwcUOa

Dwight Howard is one of the most enthusiastic players in the NBA. It would be amusing to watch him take up the challenge posed to him by his team leader. He isn't a stranger to making plenty of blocks during a game either, so it won't be surprising to see Howard end up making four blocks and eventually a 3-point attempt.

Kevin McCormick @KevinMcCNBA Dwight Howard working on his outside shooting in the offseason.



(Video via his Instagram) Dwight Howard working on his outside shooting in the offseason.



(Video via his Instagram) https://t.co/Dz7fXXH2co

Can Dwight Howard replicate his form from LA Lakers 2020 championship-winning run?

Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Lakers bench

Dwight Howard will be playing in his third stint with the LA Lakers in the upcoming campaign. The 6'11" big had a successful time in LA in 2020, during his second stint. He won his first NBA title back then and was a vital cog in that run.

His defense, rebounding, and locker room energy were key elements the Lakers visibly missed last season. Howard knows the LA Lakers setup under Frank Vogel well. Having played with LeBron James and Anthony Davis before, he will play a huge role tactically for the team.

Also Read

Dwight Howard's performances haven't declined much in the last two seasons. So it would be fair to speculate that he can replicate his form from the 2019-20 campaign. It's unclear if he will be coming off the bench or starting for the team, but regardless, Howard will have a huge role to play for the LA Lakers once again.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dwight Howard nail down a starting spot for the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season? Yes No 0 votes so far