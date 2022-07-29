“If I’m the Boston Celtics I’m drawing a line at that guy” - Brian Scalabrine believes Celtics shouldn’t include 3-time All-Defensive player in a potential deal for Kevin Durant

Brian Scalabrine believes the Boston Celtics shouldn't include Marcus Smart in a potential trade deal for Kevin Durant.

According to rumors, the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets declined the offer and made a counter-proposal to include Smart, another rotation player and draft picks.

Smart's inclusion in a potential deal has been heavily debated in the media. Scalabrine believes the reigning DPOY's value to the Celtics makes him an untouchable candidate in a trade. Here's what Scalabrine said regarding this on Sirius XM NBA Radio:

"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm drawing a line at that guy. No way! A lot of people want to sit there (and say) he's polarizing to people, but not polarizing to me. You know, highly value the defensive end of the floor."

He added:

"The people out here, I don't think they understand how valuable he is defensively. I think the fans get it, but I don't know, I don't think that people who have a voice out here, like the radio people and people on TV out here, I don't think they understand how valuable that is to today's NBA.

Sticking with Marcus Smart makes the most sense for Boston Celtics over trading for Kevin Durant

Marcus Smart is one of the top-tier defensive players in the NBA and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He can guard all positions and be a vocal leader on the defensive end of the floor is crucial to a team's setup.

The Boston Celtics, who marched to the NBA Finals on the back of their defensive identity, would know that best.

Smart was instrumental in the team transitioning into a legitimate contender midway through the last campaign. He also stepped up offensively when needed, especially during the playoffs.

The Celtics risk losing an All-Star caliber player in Jaylen Brown to land Kevin Durant. Parting ways with Smart in a potential deal could severely hamper their playing style next campaign.

There aren't many players on the market that can replicate what Marcus Smart does on a basketball court.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is 34 and has dealt several injury blows since returning to action in December 2020 after tearing his Achilles in the 2019 Finals.

Durant continues to be as lethal as ever when on the court, but Boston will jeopardize their squad depth and potent defense if they include Smart in a potential deal.

