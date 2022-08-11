“If I’m a Bucks fan, I’m feeling pretty good about their chances” - NBA analyst believes Milwaukee has the best player in the universe in Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to back-to-back titles last season. However, sports analyst Tim Bontemps is optimistic about their 2022-23 NBA season.

The Bucks put together an intriguing display to beat the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. But they fell short in their attempt to defend their title last season.

Losing Khris Middleton played a significant role in their series loss to the Boston Celtics. The forward sustained an injury in the first round against the Chicago Bulls and was unavailable to help his team in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

On "NBA Today," the panel discussed ESPN's Eastern Conference projections. The Celtics were voted the favorites, with the Bucks coming in a close second.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



1. Boston Celtics

2. Milwaukee Bucks

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Miami Heat

5. Toronto Raptors



The NBA has released their Eastern Conference power rankings for the upcoming season.1. Boston Celtics2. Milwaukee Bucks3. Philadelphia 76ers4. Miami Heat5. Toronto Raptors The NBA has released their Eastern Conference power rankings for the upcoming season. 1. Boston Celtics2. Milwaukee Bucks 3. Philadelphia 76ers4. Miami Heat5. Toronto Raptors👀

Bontemps acknowledged that Boston has strengthened its roster, but also believes the Bucks have the best player in the universe.

"They had a ton of injuries last year, but they went into that series thinking they had a chance to win the championship," Bontemps said. "They almost won it without Khris Middleton.

"When you look at what they did this summer, the one thing they did do is add shooting. They got Joe Ingles, a guy that they think can come out there and hit shots for them in that Game 7 in Boston where they missed a million threes and lost that game.

"But, look, they have the best player in the universe. I think if I'm a Bucks fan, I'm feeling pretty good about their chances even though I do think a potential series with the Celtics, with a retooled bench, as you mentioned Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, that will be a hell of a series."

If both teams reach the 2023 Eastern Conference finals, it will undoubtedly be a thriller. The Celtics have brought in pieces they believe will help get them over the hump to win championship No. 18.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Milwaukee Bucks to another championship?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award and the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy

The Greek Freak provides the Bucks' best chance of winning a title in the foreseeable future. However, he will need the right supporting cast to pull off another championship season.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is showing he is ready for the new season. The 2021 Finals MVP is currently representing Greece in friendlies and is showing no signs of slowing down.

In the game against Spain, Antetokounmpo registered 31 points and 10 rebounds in only 20 minutes. He also recorded a phenomenal poster dunk.

Given how the Bucks are constructed, they could pose some problems when healthy. Although many teams have significantly improved their roster, the Bucks remain competitive despite not making as many changes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein