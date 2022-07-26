“If I’m Donovan Mitchell, I don’t even want to make the move” - NBA analyst against Utah Jazz superstar moving to the New York Knicks, believes they can only finish as the 7th seed in the East with him

ESPN's Michael Wilbon doesn't believe adding Donovan Mitchell will significantly improve the New York Knicks conference ranking. The Knicks remain the frontrunners to land the Utah Jazz All-Star guard. They may have to pay a hefty price to acquire him via trade.

"The Knicks and Jazz will reengage here at some point... The Jazz aren't necessarily gonna move quickly... New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell but I think they're also motivated to not just give up everything to get him."



(via @wojespn)

Utah is seeking draft compensation and young players who could help rebuild their roster if Mitchell departs. Analysts have questioned if the Knicks should trade for him or if Mitchell should want to go to New York. It may not be in the best interest of either party.

Here's what ESPN's Michael Wilbon said regarding that on ESPN's Sportscenter:

"I like Donovan Mitchell a lot. But if I am Donovan Mitchell, I don't even want to make that move. What do the Knicks have other than Donovan Mitchell coming in that would suggest that they're gonna be able to beat the teams we just talked about: Milwaukee, Boston, Philly, Miami, just at the top."

Wilbon added:

"And they won't even move ahead of the Bulls, who were middle of the pack. And if the Nets, if they reconstitute, where would the Nets be in that. I don't if the Knicks would even get into the real field of six, they would be in the play-in, maybe."

Several teams join New York Knicks in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes

The New York Knicks remain the reported frontrunners to land Mitchell. However, several other teams have called about the 3x All-Star. The Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings are all among those named, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

- Hawks

- Hornets

- Heat

- Kings

- Raptors

- Wizards

(via @ShamsCharania)

The Knicks' eight tradeable first-round picks gives them the upper hand over other suitors for Mitchell. However, talks between the Knicks and Jazz haven't progressed as per Charania. Utah is in no rush to agree to a deal as their star player still has three years left on his current contract.

Additionally in conversation about the Knicks per a reliable source Mitchell stated: "they passed up on me years ago, I wanted to play for them then."



stopped by @liveontheline to break down the rumors: Will Donovan Mitchell be traded? @ScoopB stopped by @liveontheline to break down the rumors: Will Donovan Mitchell be traded?@ScoopB stopped by @liveontheline to break down the rumors: https://t.co/SxrIBBULjy Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had conversation in recent days he said "I would like to play for the Knicks," I'm told.Additionally in conversation about the Knicks per a reliable source Mitchell stated: "they passed up on me years ago, I wanted to play for them then." twitter.com/BetMGM/status/… Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had conversation in recent days he said "I would like to play for the Knicks," I'm told. Additionally in conversation about the Knicks per a reliable source Mitchell stated: "they passed up on me years ago, I wanted to play for them then." twitter.com/BetMGM/status/…

Utah is likely heading into a rebuild. The trades to move Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neal indicate that. The Jazz are also open to trading other veteran players on their roster. Utah received five first-round picks from Minnesota for Gobert and one from the Nets for O'Neale. They are also seeking a bevy of picks in return for Mitchell.

"Utah talked with the Knicks early last week, exchanged some ideas of what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal might look like. Now, the Jazz are out talking to the rest of the league seeing what else might be available to them."



(via ESPN)

According to NBA rumors, the New York Knicks turned down the Jazz's demand for six first-round picks and four young players (Toppin, Grimes, Quickley and McBride) in exchange for Mitchell.

