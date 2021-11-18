"If I’m f**king Kevin Durant, I can sit out 2 years and come back, I will play" - Serge Ibaka compares how he has to earn his way back to NBA via G-League after an injury

Serge Ibaka endured an injury-plagued first season with the LA Clippers last campaign. The veteran big sustained a back injury, which ruled him out for large swathes. He had to undergo surgery to recover from the injury during the 2021 offseason.

Ibaka returned to the lineup on November 7th against the Charlotte Hornets. He played one more game after that before opting to play in the G-League to recondition himself for his NBA return. It was an unusual move as no other veteran of his caliber has ever decided to use G-League games as a way to prepare themselves for returning to the NBA after a long injury lay-off.

Serge Ibaka mentioned in a recent interview that playing in the G-League was ideal for him to work his way back. He said it wasn't easy for players like him to get minutes or the backing after a long-term injury absence. Ibaka felt that wasn't the case with superstar-level players like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry or even his teammate Kawhi Leonard.

"If you are Kawhi or Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry, those kinds of guys can sit for three years and they are gonna come back, they are gonna give them minutes. They are gonna try to give them confidence. If you are one of those guys, then you can stay. But if you are not one of those guys, one of those names out there, sometimes you have to work for yourself to go get your confidence because nobody is going to give you that."

"If I’m f*****g Kevin Durant, I can sit out 2 years and come back, I will play. If you’re Serge Ibaka, you have to work your way. Nobody's gonna give you s**t. It’s been like this since my 1st day in the league." (via Tomer Azarly)

The LA Clippers signed Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason to compensate for Ibaka's absence at the start of the campaign. Hartenstein has put in exceptional performances and might have been preferred in the rotation if Ibaka opted to stay with the Clippers instead of taking the G-League route.

Serge Ibaka says he expects to be back with LA Clippers after their two-game road trip to Memphis and New Orleans

Serge Ibaka is expecting to be back with the LA Clippers after they finish their two-game road trip to Memphis and New Orleans.

Ibaka has played some quality minutes in his G-League campaign so far. He is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game across three appearances, playing roughly 26 minutes per contest.

That's positive news for the LA Clippers, who are currently dealing with a bevy of injuries. Ibaka will likely compete with Isaiah Hartenstein for rotation minutes as the backup center. It will be interesting to see how much the 32-year-old has benefitted from opting to play in the G-League to ramp up his reconditioning.

