“If I’m going to do more rafters, a ring of honor or that type of thing because you want to make it super special” – Mark Cuban plans on honoring the two former Dallas Mavericks championship-winning stars

It's been more than a decade since the Dallas Mavericks won their first championship and so far only Dirk Nowitzki has been honored for it. Mavs owner Mark Cuban shared his future plans to honor both Jason Kidd and Jason Terry someday.

Mark Cuban was recently asked about his plans to honor some of the players that have helped his team win in the past.

In 2011, Jason Terry and Jason Kidd were a part of the Mavericks and made significant contributions to the team. But up until now, they haven't received any notable recognition from the team. Fans are hoping that the owner will one day recognize their efforts. Cuban shared his views on the subject.

"Probably at some point I don't know," the famed entrepreneur said, "If I’m going to do more rafters, a ring of honor or that type of thing because you want to make it super special, but those guys are special."

"There will be something."

His last line seemed to be assuring the fans about one day celebrating Kidd's and Terry's jersey numbers getting lifted to the rafters one day. Until then, all the fans can do is wait for it to happen.

Both Kidd and Terry were vital pieces to the Mavs' iconic title run back in 2011. Their importance to the team is widely popular among Mavs fans. Without the two players, the Miami Heat could've easily beaten the Dallas Mavericks back in 2011.

Luckily for the squad, their consistent contributions to the team helped them finish the series in six games. Paired with Nowitzki's heroics, the Mavericks managed to overcome their underdog status and become champions. Of course, Kidd and Terry aren't the only ones that made a difference.

Fans will appreciate it if guys like Tyson Chandler and J.J. Barea get a chance to be recognized for their contributions to the team.

Luka Doncic's new weight will help the Dallas Mavericks greatly

Slovenia v Poland: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

Back in 2018, when Luka Doncic was drafted into the NBA, he quickly turned things around for the Dallas Mavericks. His talent and skills have made him one of the fan-favorites in the league. What's funny is that he did all this while being out of shape.

Since starting his career in the NBA, he's never started a season where he was "in-shape." This often resulted in him being called out for his unhealthy appearance.

But for this season, Doncic seems to have heard the criticism and decided to take matters into his own hands. Even his head coach, Jason Kidd, has seen how Doncic has taken care of his body.

"We all saw Luka's taking his body serious. I think, during the season, Reggie or someone made the comment that he thought he was too heavy. And what I love about Luka is he never runs from opinions. So when Reggie said that, he worked on his body and he took off."

The Dallas Mavericks will start their 2022-23 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns on October 20th.

