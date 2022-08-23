“If I’m Kevin Durant I’m like ‘Man you know what, you’re making a lot of sense’” - NBA analyst says he’s not surprised one bit by Kevin Durant’s decision to run it back

Kevin Durant has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar had a conversation with the front office and found common ground, meaning he will be in Brooklyn for at least another year.

After requesting a trade earlier this summer, Durant has finally made up his mind. The Nets couldn't find a trade package that was good enough for the superstar, which is a big reason why he will stay.

Antonio Daniels, a former NBA player, doesn't think that Durant staying in Brooklyn is surprising. The Nets have a great roster that could compete for a championship next season, so keeping the two-time NBA champion makes a lot of sense.

"If I'm Kevin Durant, I'm like, 'Man, you know what? You're making a lot of sense,'" Daniels said for Sirius XM.

Daniels, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, knows what it takes to win it all. He was an NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs in his second year in the league.

Kevin Durant's decision is not surprising at all

Kevin Durant is one of the most competitive basketball players. He has won two championship rings so far, both with the Golden State Warriors. However, he now wants to win it all on a team where he is the alpha.

The 12-time All-Star has a lot of pull in the league and he's influenced the Nets and their decision making. Many roster moves happened because Durant requested them, so leaving the team didn't make sense.

Antonio Daniels believes that the Nets superstar is a different person when he's not on social media and that the key to keeping him was simply having a conversation.

"When you cut out all the outside noise, when you get off social media, and you just get into a room with no distractions and you can be completely honest with each other, things change," Daniels said. "As grown men or adults, you can put nonsense aside and realize that you all have the same goal."

This is precisely what happened as Kevin Durant sat down with the decision makers. Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash have found common ground with the superstar and have convinced him to stay in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets will be tough to beat next year

The Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, which was a very disappointing result to say the least. However, they missed some of their key pieces.

Kevin Durant played, but he missed some time due to injuries during the regular season, while Kyrie Irving also missed more than 50 games because of COVID-19 protocols. The players the Nets missed the most in the playoffs, though, were guard Ben Simmons and 3-point specialist Joe Harris.

The Nets added Royce O'Neale and T.J. Warren in the offseason. Both should be a notable help for the team.

Despite being one of the most disappointing teams in the league last year, the Nets could be extremely tough to beat next season and it won't be surprising if they make it all the way to a championship.

