"If I return to Europe one day, it'll be to Real Madrid": Luka Doncic drops hint on retirement plans ahead of Mavericks' preseason game

Before Luka Doncic became an NBA star, he was tearing it up in the EuroLeague. He led Real Madrid to a EuroLeague title before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. Currently, the Dallas squad is in Madrid preparing for an exhibition game against the legendary Spanish club. Recently, Doncic hinted that it may not be the last time he plays in Madrid.

Doncic and the Mavs will play Real Madrid on Tuesday. Before the game, Doncic teased his potential return to Europe one day. Perhaps Doncic could be back in the all-white of Real Madrid.

“If I return to Europe one day, it’ll be to Real Madrid,” Luka Doncic said.

Of course, it seems unlikely. Most players who leave the NBA to go back to Europe are not major stars like Doncic. He still has four years left of his five-year, $215 million deal with Dallas. He will be 27 at the end of the deal and still in his prime.

As Real Madrid is rich on the soccer side of things, it would be hard for their basketball team to match the NBA contract Doncic has. Plus, he will likely receive a raise in his next deal. It seems he would only return to Europe in the latter stages of his career.

Doncic is very fond of his time with Madrid. He was a young superstar who made his way playing there. He was named EuroLeague MVP in 2018. He also helped Madrid to three Spanish championships aside from the EuroLeague title in 2018.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for Real Madrid. I learned everything here: speaking, studying and playing basketball. I’d like to take a lot of teammates with me: Rudy, Llull, a coach, a physio,” Luka Doncic said. “I’ve got a lot of great memories and I’m happy to be back.”

Real Madrid is undefeated so far in their early season. They won their Super Cup and the opening EuroLeague game and are also undefeated in the Spanish league so far.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks schedule

The Mavericks meanwhile lost both preseason games to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both games were played in Abu Dhabi. Luka Doncic averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 18 minutes per game.

The Mavs will then travel back stateside after their international games. They will stop in Detroit for a game against the Pistons to close out their preseason. The Pistons will have a lot of young players itching to show out and earn minutes in the preseason.

Dallas opens the regular season on October 25. Luka Doncic and the Mavs will host rival San Antonio to take on the Spurs. It will also be the NBA regular season debut for young superstar Victor Wembanyama.