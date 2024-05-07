"If I send you this I hate you": Damian Lillard has his say on the viral crossfire of Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle with cheeky laugh

Damian Lillard is not only an NBA All-Star — he is also a rapper. Lillard is from Oakland, California, and is a proud West Coaster. Now the rapper and baller is the latest NBA player to chime in on the rap beef dominating pop culture between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Lillard posted a joke related to the rap battle on his Instagram story.

Lillard posted a meme of Lamar. The meme was captioned: “If I send this just know I hate you”, alongside a picture of Lamar looking serious. Lillard posted the meme and added crying-laughter emojis.

Damian Lillard IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lillard did not say who he was backing in the beef. Perhaps he is on Lamar’s side as a fellow California rapper.

Damian Lillard posts cryptic message on IG

Damian Lillard posted a photo carousel of his first season in Milwaukee. Lillard added plenty of photos of his time with the Bucks on and off the court in a season recap.

Lillard added a cryptic caption to the post. The message was vague and did not give any details about Lillard’s plans for the offseason or where he intends to play next season.

“The plot thickens every time I get adversity… I’m executing all the s**t my pops use to rehearse with me. Stay tuned.” Lillard wrote.

The guard left things open with his "stay tuned," but he also acknowledged the adversity of this season. The Bucks have struggled with chemistry issues, coaching changes, injuries, and early elimination in the playoffs.

No word on whether Lillard will attempt a trade once again. Lillard demanded a trade to the Miami Heat last offseason, but the Blazers instead shipped him to Milwaukee.

The options for Lillard are limited. He is still under contract. He could demand a trade, but that did not work out well for him last season. The Bucks also were not at full strength at the end of the season, so maybe Lillard will want to run it back with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks do not have many potential moves to make this offseason. They will not have any cap space this offseason.

Damian Lillard still has three years left on his deal. He will make $48.7 million next season. He then makes $58.5 million in 2025-26 and has a player option in the final year worth $63.2 million.

The six highest-paid players on the Bucks are under contract next season. The Bucks will be restricted to signing players on veteran minimum deals. They will also have to decide whether to re-sign Jae Crowder, Danilo Gallinari, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who are all free agents.

They do have the No. 23 pick in the upcoming draft. The Bucks need more depth and will likely have to rely on smaller contract signings to bolster their bench.