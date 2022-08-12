“If I won 1 in the ‘80s or 2000s, baby that list is the same, me and Dennis Rodman are on the same list” - Draymond Green believes he would win DPOY in any era

Draymond Green, who has made controversial comments on ‘80s and ‘90s basketball, believes he would've done well in those years. He feels he would've achieved everything he has in today’s NBA if he played in those decades as well.

On "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time champ placed himself at the same level as the best and greatest defenders ever. His answer wasn’t a surprise as he has made bigger and more contentious claims in the past.

Here’s “Dray” on what he could have accomplished in the ‘80s and ‘90s:

“If I played in the ‘80s, would I still have won Defensive Player of the Year? I think so. Defense is defense and I’m a DPOY, so if I won one in the ‘80s or 2000s, baby, that list is the same. Me and Dennis Rodman are on the same list were that going in the ‘80s, 2000s or 2020s, same list.”

The Defensive Player of the Year award was first handed out during the 1982-83 season. Sidney Moncrief, a shooting guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, gained recognition in the award’s first two editions. Dennis Rodman won it in back-to-back campaigns in 1990 and 1991 with the Detroit Pistons.

Green has only been named Defensive Player of the Year winner once. However, the Golden State Warriors forward is a seven-time member of the All-Defense team. Golden State’s past championship teams have always been excellent on the defensive end, thanks in no small part to Green’s presence.

Dennis Rodman isn’t impressed with Draymond Green’s accomplishments

Dennis Rodman doesn't consider Draymond Green to be his equal. [Photo: Yardbarker.com]

At the peak of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, they went to five straight NBA Finals and were regularly compared with the Chicago Bulls. Dennis Rodman, who was a guest on "First Take," couldn’t fathom how the Warriors could win in a hypothetical matchup.

“The Worm” emphatically reminded everyone of Scottie Pippen’s versatility on both ends of the floor, noting he’d lock down Kevin Durant. Rodman was also confused as to why Golden State would think they have someone who could contain Michael Jordan.

When Max Kellerman brought up Draymond Green’s name, here’s what the seven-time rebounding champ had to say:

“I will handle, I got not problem handling that Green guy. He would be eating out of my hands … Draymond, keep getting your teeth straight, honey, and listen to your mama. This is Dr. D Ross calling right now, baby. You want some prescription, come ask me.”

The NBA, unfortunately, will never get to see Rodman and Green go up against each other to win a championship. It certainly has all the makings of an intriguing matchup.

