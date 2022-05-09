“If Ja can't play tomorrow night, shouldn't that mean Jordan Poole can't either?” - Skip Bayless launches another scathing attack on the NBA, believes Poole's foul led to Ja Morant's injury

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless launched a scathing attack on the NBA for not taking any action regarding the Jordan Poole-Ja Morant incident that occurred in Game 3, leading to the latter's injury.

Poole appeared to have grabbed Morant's injured right knee while trying to attempt a steal, which led to yet another controversy in the Grizzlies-Warriors series. Bayless has sounded off on the NBA ever since they decided to eject and suspend Memphis forward Dillon Brooks for his 'Flagrant 2' foul against Gary Payton II in Game 3 of the Western Conference round two series.

(via Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee.(via @JaMorant Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee.(via @JaMorant) https://t.co/9XhvkPfYxG

The TV presenter believes the league is biased towards the likes of Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bayless went on yet another rant against the NBA, writing in his latest tweet:

"So if Ja can't play tomorrow night, shouldn't that mean Jordan Poole can't either? Isn't that the way the NBA works now? Poole gone for Game 4."

The former ESPN broadcaster took a subtle dig at the NBA's suspension of Dillon Brooks for Game 4 as his foul led to Gary Payton II fracturing his elbow, which will now see the latter miss three to five weeks of action.

Skip Bayless indirectly demanded that the NBA hand Jordan Poole a similar treatment as Brooks, as Ja Morant may end up missing the crucial Game 5 contest for the Grizzlies at home. He has been listed as doubtful in Memphis' latest injury report.

However, the play in question doesn't seem intentional or 'dirty' to many. Additionally, Morant suffered a knock on the same knee before the incident with Poole. Here's a clip of the play:

Why Ja Morant's absence could finally hurt the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been sensational for the Memphis Grizzlies in their round two series against the Golden State Warriors thus far. The reigning MIPOY has averaged 38.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game on 52/45/80 splits. The next best player for Memphis in this contest has been forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who has managed 20 points on 37.8% shooting.

Unlike the regular season where the Grizzlies went 20-5 in Morant's absence, Taylor Jenkins' men could struggle to replicate that in the playoffs, especially against a team like the Golden State Warriors. The numbers prove that Memphis has been alive in this contest so far because of Morant's contributions.

If Ja Morant misses the next game, Memphis may find themselves in deep trouble as they could potentially go down 3-1 in this series, entering Game 6, set to be played at the Chase Center.

Edited by Diptanil Roy