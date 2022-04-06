“If that was KD there in place of LeBron in 2018, there’s no chance those Cavs team make the finals” - Nick Wright on Kevin Durant being compared to LeBron James during his Warriors days

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and arguably the biggest adversary of his career has been Kevin Durant as the duo were the key matchups during the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

On What's Wright? with Nick Wright, Fox Sports' sports media personality Nick Wright spoke about the notion of Durant being considered a better player than James because of his performances in those two series was wrong. Wright elaborated:

"The idea that KD was better than LeBron when KD was in Golden State, I understand KD won those championships, does anyone in the world think KD and LeBron switch places and KD was on those Cavs teams and LeBron was on Warriors teams, those finals would've gone any different? No."

Wright continued:

"The only difference would've been in 2018, when it was LeBron, Kevin Love half the time and Jeff Green, no Kyrie, if that was KD there in place of LeBron in 2018, there's no chance those Cavs team make the finals."

The finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 ended with the Warriors winning the 2017 finals in five games and sweeping them the following year.

How LeBron James fared in his second stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

King James with the championship after the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James' return to Cleveland from South Beach was a big call after the disappointment of losing the 2014 NBA Finals. However, considering Kyrie Irving's talent, James' decision to return to the Cavs after unceremoniously leaving in 2010 was the right choice.

James had an incredible four-year run with the Cavs in his second stint with the team. He put up absurd stat lines and took his team (almost single-handedly at times) to four NBA Finals as the Eastern Conference was completely dominated by King James and co.

Notable stat lines from LeBron James' 2018 playoff run



51 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST

46 PTS - 11 REB - 9 AST

46 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST

45 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST

44 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST

44 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST

43 PTS - 8 REB - 14 AST

42 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST

38 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST

The biggest highlight of his return to the Cavs was obviously the triumph over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, after being 3-1 down in the series.

In the process, he brought the first championship to the city of Cleveland in over half a century. King James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in that series while shooting the ball at nearly 50% from the field and over 37% from the perimeter.

With the departure of Kyrie Irving in 2017, the onus was even more on James and Kevin Love to propel the Cavs to another championship. Irving's departure significantly weakened the roster, but the Cavaliers made it to another Finals, after some absolutely incredible performances from King James, where they were eventually swept 4-0 by the Warriors led by Kevin Durant.

However, LeBron James' four-year spell with the Cleveland-based side is looked at with fondness as he finally brought home a championship.

