“If Kevin Durant just wore a size 17 sneaker he still misses both those shots” - Nick Wright criticizes Brooklyn Nets talisman as he misses two clutch shots in OT loss vs Bucks 

Nick Wright has criticized Kevin Durant for missing both of his potential game-winning shots during the Brooklyn Nets' OT loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Durant and the Nets blew a nine-point lead with only three minutes left on the game clock to lose 119-120 at home.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, came up clutch at the end of regulation time by hitting a game-tying three-point shot. He went on to convert two free-throw attempts in OT to give the Bucks a one-point advantage with only three seconds left.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport KD had a chance to win 🫢 KD had a chance to win 🫢 https://t.co/3RqUA3GmW4

Kevin Durant made the last shot attempt for the Nets in regulation time and OT but failed to convert both of them. Wright took a jab at the two-time NBA champion on the latest segment of Fox Sports show First Things First, saying:

"Did you know, that if Kevin Durant just wore a size 17 sneaker, he still misses both those shots, and they lose. We can't say the sneaker thing, we can't say oh it's actually this close, no sorry buddy, such is life."

He added:

"I've got to listen to JJ Redick talk about top three players in the league, and Giannis isn't one of them, and of course, KD is. I've got to listen to people say top scorers of all-time, KD is one of them, but then this contemporary forward who scores as much as him and does it efficiently, isn't one of them."

Wright continued:

"Five times in a row (Kevin Durant) has gone up against the best player alive (Giannis) and five times in a row has gone home with a loss in one hand his phone in the other."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "5 times in a row Kevin Durant has gone up against the best player alive, Giannis, and 5 times in a row has gone home with a loss in one hand his phone in the other. ... The games matter, the shots matter. KD at least deserves a touch of blame." — @getnickwright "5 times in a row Kevin Durant has gone up against the best player alive, Giannis, and 5 times in a row has gone home with a loss in one hand his phone in the other. ... The games matter, the shots matter. KD at least deserves a touch of blame." — @getnickwright https://t.co/Bl0S4BuHUv

Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets in a three-way tie for the eighth seed

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a tough spot with only five regular-season games left to play for them. They are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record, the same as the ninth-placed Hornets and tenth-seeded Hawks. Brooklyn needs to finish as the seventh or eighth seed as it will give them another shot at making the playoffs if they lose their first play-in game.

If they finish as the ninth or tenth seed, the Brooklyn Nets will have to win two consecutive knockout games to secure a playoff berth. Kevin Durant and co. are 3-3 in their last six games and need to be more consistent if they are to secure a seventh or eighth-place finish entering the play-in game.

They need to avoid the kind of slip-up they had against the Bucks in their previous outing, where they blew a nine-point lead with minimal time left.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra