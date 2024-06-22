"If you don't kill it you ain't eating it" — Emmanuel Acho slams Lakers for hiring JJ Redick with Steve Nash analogy

The LA Lakers found their new head coach this week, as JJ Redick was reportedly selected to take over the team next season. The former player spent a couple of years working as an analyst, starting his own podcast and joining ESPN as an analyst and broadcaster. Now he will have his first experience as a coach.

Analyst Emmanuel Acho shared his unhappiness with this decision, calling out the Lakers for hiring LeBron James' friend.

"I can't no longer take the Lakers seriously. Not only can I not take the Lakers seriously, I am viscerally upset with this decision. In life, we have been taught that hard work pays off. We've been taught that there's a process and progress to getting where you wanna get to," Acho said.

After breaking down his steps to become a professional football player and then an analyst for Fox Sports, Acho went after JJ Redick, making a comparison with Steve Nash, who got the Brooklyn Nets job without previous experience and only lasted one season and a couple of games before being fired.

"There are steps, there are building blocks. That's what we have been taught, particularly in sports, that you eat what you're killing. If you don't kill it, you ain't eating it. But with this JJ Redick hire, I'm sensing and smelling far too much cronyism. You're just getting hired because your friend is there.

"There's no track record of a coach with JJ Redick's playing caliber and lack of coaching caliber having success in the NBA. Look at Steve Nash, Steve Nash was an MVP, but Steve Nash had no coaching experience at any level and Steve Nash.

"JJ Redick has never coached before at any level, so you want me to believe that a coach who hasn't coached at any level, a coach who hasn't won at the highest level, and you want me to believe that you can both coach and win at the highest of high levels? How?!

NBA insider shares details about JJ Redick's contract with Lakers

After failing to land back-to-back NCAA champion Dan Hurley, the Purple and Gold turned their attention to JJ Redick. They finally agreed to terms with the former player, with insider Shams Charania explaining that Redick is getting $8 million per year.

"It's a four-year deal for JJ Redick to become the next head coach of the Lakers. I'm told it's around $8 million per year," Charania said.

This is $3 million less than Hurley would have made annually with the Purple and Gold. Considering Hurley's level of experience and recent success, it's easy to see why the Lakers were willing to make him a bigger offer.