"If the Lakers play Utah, they're going to lose" - Charles Barkley makes bold NBA Playoffs claim

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has made a bold prediction about the NBA Playoffs concerning the LA Lakers. Barkley discussed the Purple and Gold's upcoming play-in tournament game and mentioned why they should try to avoid a first-round matchup with the Utah Jazz.

An active presence on TNT's Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley commented on the LA Lakers' matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Barkley was of the opinion that Frank Vogel's men need to win this game at all costs to set up a date with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs.

"If the Lakers play Utah, they are going to lose," Barkley said. "I hate to say this, it's a much easier matchup for them to play the Phoenix Suns. I'm sick of this Utah Jazz slander"

Barkley then went on to explain why the Lakers would want to avoid the Jazz in the playoffs. Barkley said:

"You think you can beat anybody if you're an elite team, but for the Lakers, it's just a much easier game if you look at the matchups. If you got the chance to play the Phoenix Suns or the Utah Jazz, the Jazz are a better team. ... The Utah Jazz are loaded and it's time for Donovan Mitchell to come back."

Barkley also alluded to the Suns' lack of postseason experience.

"The Phoenix Suns, they've never been deep in the playoffs," said Barkley. "They've got my man Chris Paul, but Booker and Ayton have never been in the playoffs."

Is Charles Barkley short-selling the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns?

Charles Barkley is notoriously known for making bold predictions that never come to fruition. He mentioned at the start of the 2020 playoffs that the Portland Trail Blazers would sweep the LA Lakers, but the latter ended up winning the series 4-1. He's also made several other isolated claims over the years.

This could just be another instance of Charles Barkley ignoring the bigger picture. While you might agree that the Phoenix Suns would be an easier matchup for the LA Lakers, Barkley's other claims are contentious.

For starters, the Jazz aren't necessarily a better team than the Suns. In fact, Chris Paul and co. swept Utah 3-0 in the regular season. Additionally, there's no reason why the Lakers shouldn't be able to beat the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series.

