"If LeBron goes to Warriors, it hurts his career" - NBA fans react massive news about LeBron James' 2026 free agency 

LeBron James will be a free agent a year from now. It's the first time he's entering a season on an expiring contract this year after opting into his $52.6 million player option. Several rumors suggested James might finally pull the plug on his LA stint, which has seen many ups and downs this summer.However, he is likely to stay put in LA. His contract is one of the major reasons behind it. No contender would want to gut its core to get a 40-year-old on a one-year rental despite James exceeding expectations at the tail end of his illustrious career. Meanwhile, a buyout is also not on the cards. There could have been significant interest in James from rival contenders if he were a free agent. That's reportedly the case when he can negotiate with other teams in the 2026 free agency. According to DallasHoopsJournal.com, the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will pursue the four-time MVP.NBA fans dished their takes on every scenario for LeBron James' next offseason. One fan believed a move to the Warriors has major cons:𝟏𝟑 @WizardHoopsLINKIf Bron goes to warriors, it hurts his careerJames had a massive rivalry with the Warriors in the 2010s, facing them in the NBA finals four times.Meanwhile, another suggested that a move back to Cleveland is &quot;obvious.&quot;²¹Cosmic @21Cosmic1LINKSo obvious hes just wanting to chase one last ring with his hometown cavs on a super teamOne fan said that James is retiring and the rumors are not worth it:𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrldLINKHe’s retiring next summer. Just let it go bruh 😭Another vouched for the Warriors' move with the lure of having Bronny James tag along:Edot @EdotHxnchoLINKtell him to come to the bay well even let Bronny tag alongOne fan pushed for the Mavericks:BobbyKorver @BobbyKorve39421LINKwarriors don't make sense get the Mavs jerseys readyNBA seemingly bracing for LeBron James potentially playing his last seasonLeBron James may be playing out his final season in the NBA. With an expiring contract, every outcome is possible for the four-time MVP next season. James has never put himself in this situation. He could have signed another two-year deal with a player option, but James made a surprising move by opting in.It seems like the NBA is also unaware of his plans, but is bracing for a retirement run. The Lakers' scheduling has made it evident. The NBA has planned another Golden State Warriors matchup for the Purple and Gold on opening night, pitting James against one of his most prominent rivals, Steph Curry.On Christmas Day, LeBron James will lock horns with another modern-day great, Kevin Durant, as the Lakers play the Houston Rockets. The NBA has also planned a lone trip for James and the Lakers to Cleveland on Jan. 28, as opposed to that fixture being part of a multi-game road trip to the East Coast.