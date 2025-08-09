  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "If LeBron goes to Warriors, it hurts his career" - NBA fans react massive news about LeBron James' 2026 free agency 

"If LeBron goes to Warriors, it hurts his career" - NBA fans react massive news about LeBron James' 2026 free agency 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 09, 2025 13:16 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
"If LeBron goes to Warriors, it hurts his career" - NBA fans react massive news about LeBron James' 2026 free agency (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James will be a free agent a year from now. It's the first time he's entering a season on an expiring contract this year after opting into his $52.6 million player option. Several rumors suggested James might finally pull the plug on his LA stint, which has seen many ups and downs this summer.

Ad

However, he is likely to stay put in LA. His contract is one of the major reasons behind it. No contender would want to gut its core to get a 40-year-old on a one-year rental despite James exceeding expectations at the tail end of his illustrious career. Meanwhile, a buyout is also not on the cards.

There could have been significant interest in James from rival contenders if he were a free agent. That's reportedly the case when he can negotiate with other teams in the 2026 free agency. According to DallasHoopsJournal.com, the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will pursue the four-time MVP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans dished their takes on every scenario for LeBron James' next offseason. One fan believed a move to the Warriors has major cons:

Ad

James had a massive rivalry with the Warriors in the 2010s, facing them in the NBA finals four times.

Meanwhile, another suggested that a move back to Cleveland is "obvious."

Ad

One fan said that James is retiring and the rumors are not worth it:

Ad

Another vouched for the Warriors' move with the lure of having Bronny James tag along:

Ad

One fan pushed for the Mavericks:

Ad

NBA seemingly bracing for LeBron James potentially playing his last season

LeBron James may be playing out his final season in the NBA. With an expiring contract, every outcome is possible for the four-time MVP next season. James has never put himself in this situation. He could have signed another two-year deal with a player option, but James made a surprising move by opting in.

Ad

It seems like the NBA is also unaware of his plans, but is bracing for a retirement run. The Lakers' scheduling has made it evident. The NBA has planned another Golden State Warriors matchup for the Purple and Gold on opening night, pitting James against one of his most prominent rivals, Steph Curry.

On Christmas Day, LeBron James will lock horns with another modern-day great, Kevin Durant, as the Lakers play the Houston Rockets. The NBA has also planned a lone trip for James and the Lakers to Cleveland on Jan. 28, as opposed to that fixture being part of a multi-game road trip to the East Coast.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications