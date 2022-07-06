"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right?" - Phoenix Mercury head coach wonders about Brittney Griner's detention in Russia

LeBron James was one of several NBA stars who called for the release of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner from her imprisonment in Russia. With Griner's ongoing trial, Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard wondered what the United States government would do if it were James who got detained.

Following the Mercury's loss to the LA Sparks on Monday, Nygaard couldn't help but speculate about Griner's situation in Russia. Nygaard claimed that if it were "The King" who got detained, an NBA star and a straight man, he'd be released immediately.

"If it was Lebron, he'd be home, right? Nygaard said. "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person."

"All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more."

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia would be resolved "if it was LeBron." Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia would be resolved "if it was LeBron." https://t.co/ANZvCRyG5E

Griner has been in Russian custody since her arrest on Feb. 17 for possessing hashish oil. She arrived in Russia to join UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.

Russian officials detained the eight-time WNBA All-Star on drug charges. Griner's trial begins on July 1. Griner's sentence could include prison for up to 10 years if convicted. Griner, her family, the NBA and WNBA have all called for the United States government to take action.

Griner wrote a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, requesting him to do his best to send her home. Griner also called for the release of other American detainees in Russia.

"I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees," Griner wrote.

"Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore."

The U.S. Department of Defense has already called Griner's imprisonment in Russia illegal.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Brittney Griner sent a letter to the White House on Monday appealing directly to President Biden for help obtaining her freedom. She has been detained by Russian authorities for 137 days. Brittney Griner sent a letter to the White House on Monday appealing directly to President Biden for help obtaining her freedom. She has been detained by Russian authorities for 137 days. https://t.co/SvEIEvhQ05

LeBron James lobbied for Brittney Griner's release

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James was one of several NBA personalities to lobby for the release of Brittney Griner last month. The LA Lakers superstar called on the United States government to do their best to ensure she gets home as soon as possible. James wrote:

"As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally.

"It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home."

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together. #WeAreBG We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! 🙏🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted 👑 #WeAreBG https://t.co/2GWV3Ff81p

In addition to releasing an official statement on the issue, James also shared links to a petition on Change.org. The petition calls for the release of the WNBA star, and as of this writing, there are almost 300,000 signatures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far