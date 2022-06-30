“If LeBron James takes less to go somewhere, you know what the commentary will be? ‘Oh, stacking the deck’” - Nick Wright believes James will not be applauded like Tom Brady for taking less money

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are embarking on a crucial offseason. Despite its disappointing season, Los Angeles hopes it can bounce back.

One of those reasons is the ability of James and Anthony Davis. Despite a year of battling injuries, they are one of the NBA's most dangerous duos. The Lakers also have an uncertain future in James, who is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Analyst Nick Wright said James could draw criticism if he signs a one-year deal next summer in order to eventually play with his son, Bronny James. James has repeatedly said he would like to play with his son, who won't enter the league until at least 2024. He has hinted at the idea of signing with whatever team would draft Bronny.

"I believe LeBron, whatever contract he signs and with whomever he signs it after this coming season, is going to sign a one-year deal, because he wants to be a free agent when Bronny comes into the league if for no other reason than to greatly incentivize a team to overdraft Bronny knowing he'll be a package deal with it," Wright said on 'What's Wright.'

Wright said James can intrigue teams by taking a pay cut for his next contract. Wright brings up the point that throughout sports, numerous players have been applauded for taking team-friendly deals. He also said James would be criticized if he did so to play with his son.

"My whole life, guys who take less get so much applause. Tim Duncan took less, team guy. Dirk (Nowitzki) took less, team guy. Tom Brady, part of his legend, he takes less.

"Mark this tape. I guaran-damn-ty it: If LeBron James takes less to go somewhere, you know what the commentary will be. 'Oh, stacking the deck. Oh, yeah you can't win straight up. You make it as easy as possible."

Crucial upcoming season for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

The Lakers entered this season with aspirations of making a lengthy playoff run but went 33-49, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

Even after an eye-opening year from James, the team struggled to generate any momentum. It's going to be a crucial offseason for the Lakers, especially in terms of keeping LeBron in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

James has been public about his desire to play with his son once he's eligible for the draft. If the Lakers continue to struggle, this could be LeBron's final season with the team.

