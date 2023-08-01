"If LeBron don't match that energy soon" - Kendrick Perkins hilariously discards Steph Curry's idea of having multiple GOATs

Steph Curry made headlines over the weekend when he shared that he believes there are multiple GOATs in the history of the NBA. Speaking with Willie Geist on NBC's Sunday TODAY show, the Golden State Warriors superstar stated:

"I ascribe to the mindset that there are multiple GOATs and I hate that it's not a cop out answer, but it's so hard to compare eras and getting into that conversation of, 'oh, if you put Michael in this era' or, 'if you put LeBron in that era', it's kind of an unfair - it's a great barbershop debate and it's something that will never stop until the end of time."

Check out Steph Curry's comments on the GOAT debate below (starting at the 0:50 mark):

Speaking on NBA Today, former center Kendrick Perkins was asked if there can be multiple GOATs, responding:

"No, no, no. You only can have one GOAT. The Greatest of All-Time. It's hard for me to disagree with Steph because there's so many greats that have played the game of basketball, but it's only one GOAT and you know who my GOAT is, it's LeBron James, but it's subject to change."

"I'm watching Quentin Richardson on social media, Stephen Jackson, Rip Hamilton, and they getting these care packages from Jordan. Every month, they're opening care packages of shoes and if LeBron don't match that energy soon - if I don't start getting packages at my front door, it's subject to change for me. I'm for sale."

Check out Kendrick Perkins' comments on having multiple GOATs below:

Is Steph Curry correct that there are multiple GOATs?

While Steph Curry's answer may feel like a cop out to some - something that he acknowledged - he is not wrong in his assessment that there are multiple GOATs, under the current criteria applied by fans. It is impossible to compare the talent of players across different eras as the game is played differently now than even ten years ago.

Instead, GOAT debates should factor in how much a player dominated their era. Furthermore, as heated as these debates may get, ultimately, they are subjective, opinionated, and come down to personal preference.

Players such as Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James all were able to stand out as the best of their era. While fans argue who is the best of the bunch, truthfully, there is no wrong answer.

