"If LeBron's sperm cannot produce 12-time NBA All-Star, he's overrated": Comedian Jordan Klepper shares hilarious take on Bronny James

Leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft, if and where Bronny James will be selected has been a major storyline. As the second-generation prospect gets ready to make the jump to the pros, one comedian decided to take a comical jab at LeBron James.

During Friday's episode of "The Daily Show," comedian Jordan Klepper touched on Bronny during the "Sports War" segment of the program. He jokingly said the pressure shouldn't be on Bronny but on LeBron.

"The only pressure here is on LeBron," Klepper said. "If his sperm can't produce a 12-time All-Star who reinvigorates the Space Jam franchise, LeBron is overrated!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following an impressive showing at the NBA Draft combine, Bronny James now has a few weeks until potentially hearing his name called on draft night. In the meantime, he'll reportedly be working out for NBA teams.

As the son of the LA Lakers star, Bronny is one of the biggest names in the pool of prospects. However, he is coming off an underwhelming season at USC where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Bronny James has strong workout for Western Conference team

Following the draft combine, there have been two teams that have been closely connected to Bronny James. Those being the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Duane Rankin of "AZ Central" recently reported that Bronny performed well in his workout in Phoenix.

"James reportedly looked to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Suns after passing on workouts from several teams. The son of LeBron James had a strong workout for the Suns, who put the players through a variety of drills with a focus on shooting, sources said."

If the Suns did want to draft Bronny James, they'd currently have only one chance. They'll be on the clock at No. 22 in the first round.

Since he performed well at the combine, Bronny has drastically risen up prospect rankings. He is now projected to be anywhere from a late first-round pick to a second-round pick.

Even though he's a slightly undersized guard, Bronny could be a good fit for the Suns if they were to select him. The franchise already has a trio of offensive stars in Kevin Durant, Devon Booker and Bradley Beal. What they need is competent role players around them, especially ones that can defend.

Bronny's offensive numbers don't jump off the page, however, he has the IQ and athleticism that could help him excel on that end of the floor.

If drafted by Phoenix, the team could work out a developmental plan to have him be a key contributor for the Suns down the line. Improving his 3-point shot will be key as they'd look to turn him into a three-and-D guard who can play along the three stars.