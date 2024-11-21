"If you don't like that, you don't like Embiid basketball": NBA fans take a shot at Joel Embiid for flagrant tangle-up with Jaren Jackson Jr.

With 1:27 left in the third quarter on Wednesday, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid got entangled. Replays showed that Embiid held Jackson’s arm as he dribbled at center court going to the 76ers’ end of the court. JJJ wrestled his arm and fell as Embiid drove past him.

Jackson retaliated by chopping the oft-injured big man’s foot, causing the hulking center to fall. 76ers coach Nick Nurse, furious on the sidelines, demanded a review of the play. The referees called it a common foul and awarded The Process with two free throws as he was in a shooting motion.

Fans reacted to the sequence on Reddit:

“If you don't like that, you don't like Embiid basketball”

One fan said:

“I don’t mind ethical foul baiting, like the s**t cp3 used to do. But this is an absolute joke lol"

"7 feet and flop machine, not even selling calls but flopping like he gets hit by a sniper every game"

Another fan commented:

“This guy ended Danny Green's career by flopping. A three hundred-pound man who falls all the time can hurt a lot of people.”

@killthewill added:

“Every teams floor cleaners has the Sixers game circled on the calendar. It's when the floor boys become floor men”

@DeChiefed reacted:

“There are really people out there that love his play style. I'll never for the life of me understand it. How is constantly flopping and being a legit danger to other players appealing in any way?”

Fans calling out Joel Embiid for flopping is not something new. Even Philadelphia 76ers fans whistled at him in last year’s playoffs against the New York fans for often falling to the floor against regular fouls. Embiid played his best game of the season but the flopping accusations continue.

The 76ers kept Jaren Jackson Jr. from Joel Embiid for most of Wednesday’s matchup

Without the injured Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins decided to play small ball against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. He used Jaren Jackson Jr., a natural power forward, to guard Embiid. Nick Nurse didn’t want that matchup and adjusted his game plan.

The 76ers often used screens and switches to free Embiid from Jackson, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner. Against undersized defenders, the former MVP had his best game of the season. He finished with 35 points on 10-for-21 shooting and hit 14 of 14 free throws.

Tyrese Maxey’s return also prevented the Memphis Grizzlies from collapsing on Joel Embiid. Maxey had a rough-shooting night but his presence alone kept Memphis’ defense honest. Still, Memphis found a way to limit Philly’s offense.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had an impressive game on both ends of the floor. He led the Grizzlies to a 117-111 victory even without Ja Morant on the floor.

