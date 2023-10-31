“If looks could kill”: Bryce James pairs Kobe Bryant hoodie pic with savage caption

Bryce James was a big fan of the late Kobe Bryant. In August, he showed love towards the “Black Mamba” and his father LeBron James through a story on his Instagram. The younger James shared a photo of the two NBA legends back when the Akron, Ohio native still played for St.Vincent-St. Mary. Bryant’s impact on the former Sierra Canyon stand out is evident with James’ latest fashion statement.

James posted on IG a series of photos showing himself wearing a shirt with the five-time champ’s face dominating the front. The Notre Dame High School player captioned it with:

“If looks could kill”

Bryce James chilling with a Kobe Bryant shirt

The shirt is imprinted with the words:

“Black Mamba

“A Man for the People”

The print on the shirt captured part of what Kobe Bryant meant to basketball and even non-basketball fans. He transcended the sports and brought together thousands to honor him in his death in 2020. The LA Lakers legend touched the lives of so many and they came out to show the impact he had on their lives with tributes.

Across the globe, people painted murals, built basketball courts, named classrooms and many others to pay their respects to the “Black Mamba.” The sporting world did not just lose an all-time great player, it also lost an icon.

The high school basketball player is one of the many that had been impacted by Kobe Bryant. The caption on his IG post and the shirt says it all.

Bryce James has reportedly visited USC

LeBron James' younger son could commit to play for USC the way Bronny James did.

Bryce James could be following in the basketball footsteps of his elder brother, Bronny James. The younger James plays for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. He previously suited up for Sierra Canyon and was a teammate for his brother for a few years.

USC might have another James in their roster if LeBron James’ second son wants to play for the Trojans. The elder son is recovering from a cardiac arrest but the LA Lakers superstar told the media that they expect him to play at some point.

Health, however, remains the biggest consideration for Bronny James’ stint at USC. The James family expects him to play but will not put undue pressure on him to do just that. There is still a chance that Bryce James could join his older brother with the Trojans.