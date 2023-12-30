"If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck" - Aries Spears breaks down Dwight Howard's gay rumors from comedian's perspective

Rumors about Dwight Howard being gay exploded when news broke out that a man named Stephen Harper filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him. The former LA Lakers center was forced to defend himself and asserted that whatever he and his accuser did was consensual. Howard has been denying that he’s gay but that he enjoys being “nasty.”

Back in 2019, another man by the name of Masin Elije accused the former Orlando Magic star of being gay. Elije claimed that Howard forced him to sign a non-disclosure agreement to hide their alleged romantic relationship.

On Vlad TV, stand-up comedian Aries Spears was asked to comment on the gay rumors surrounding Dwight Howard. Spears said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(:25 mark)

“Yeah. If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck. Do we know that Dwight Howard is gay? He hasn’t openly come out and say, ‘I am that.’ He keeps insinuating that he’s straight. … It’s your business. But if it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck.”

Four years ago, Howard appeared on “Fair Game” to answer Masin Elije’s allegations and to address his sexuality. Howard emphatically said that he’s not gay. He also denied getting romantically involved with Elije.

In July this year, another bombshell dropped. This time, Howard admitted having sexual acts not just with Stephen Harper but also with a transgender named “Kitty.” Harper described the third person during the encounter as “a man dressed as a woman.”

While the noise about the lawsuit filed by Harper has considerably gone down. Rumors about Howard being gay or his sexual preferences are also just a little under the surface. Many have and will continue to comment on that issue.

Dwight Howard takes a dig at Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons after they hit another new low

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons were at TD Garden on Thursday to take on the Boston Celtics. Detroit was desperately looking to end a 27-game losing streak, the most in the NBA in a single season. Behind Cunningham, the Pistons roared to a 19-point advantage after the first half.

The Celtics, however, refused to let the slump end on their home court and in front of their fans. They mounted a sizzling rally starting the third quarter and almost won the game if Jayson Tatum’s shot at the buzzer fell in.

Boston’s composure and experience showed in overtime. They eventually eked out a 128-122 win to extend the Detroit Pistons’ losing streak to 28.

Dwight Howard went on social media to troll them:

“Taiwan is calling”

Expand Tweet

Howard played for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. He reportedly wanted to return to the NBA in the offseason but no team signed him to a deal.

Dwight Howard also made fun of the Pistons before their 28th straight loss. He posted on Twitter/X:

“You know who would win them some games lol …IT [Thomas], John Wall, Michael Beasley, Demarcus [Cousins], Me.

“Bench: Do, Kemba [Walker], Lance [Stephenson], Blake [Griffin], Tako [Fall]”

Expand Tweet

Despite the rumors and controversy surrounding him, Howard has no shortage of fun.