"If they don't make it, it could make them feel like failure" - NBA analyst thinks LeBron James is putting lot of pressure on Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James hinted at the possibility of extending his career to play alongside his sons Bronny and Bryce in the NBA. Bronny will be eligible to enter the league in 2024, while Bryce could be part of the 2026 draft class. However, an NBA analyst believes James is putting too much pressure on his sons.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, "The King" reiterated his dream of playing with Bronny in the NBA. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which means he has the right to join the team that drafts his son.

The LA Lakers superstar added that anything is possible when he reaches 40. Despite saying earlier this year that Bronny's rookie season will be the last of his career, he could even extend it to play with Bryce in 2026.

"I feel like I could play for quite a while," LeBron said. "So it's all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky's not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that, but we shall see."

opens up to LeBron James wants to play with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the NBA. Got a problem with that? @KingJames opens up to @Chris_Ballard33 about his grand plan in this month’s SI cover story trib.al/0vQ1HlX LeBron James wants to play with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the NBA. Got a problem with that?@KingJames opens up to @Chris_Ballard33 about his grand plan in this month’s SI cover story trib.al/0vQ1HlX https://t.co/qRBU1KaL30

James expressing his interest in playing into his mid-40s made headlines. Chris Broussard of Fox Sports believes the four-time champ is putting too much pressure on his sons.

Broussard said on "The Odd Couple" podcast that James should be careful about what he says in the media.

"I think LeBron, from all appearances, is a terrific father," Broussard said. "I don't mind it being out there, 'Hey, I'd love to play with my sons one day.' But I do feel like it puts a ton of pressure on them."

He continued:

"Bronny is not one of the top ranked players in his class. He's top 30 or 40, but not like top five where he's a definite one-and-done case. If they don't make it, it could make them feel like failure. I think you got to be careful with that. But I hope it works, and he (LeBron) can play with these guys."

Could LeBron James play with Bronny and Bryce?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

If LeBron James plays with Bronny in the 2024-25 season, it will be a historic accomplishment. They will become the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time. The feat has only been done by the Griffeys in baseball, and by Gordie Howe (with his sons Mark and Marty) in ice hockey.

To make that possible, James will need to stay healthy for the rest of his career. It has been a tough time with the LA Lakers for the four-time MVP. He has battled injuries in three of his four seasons in Hollywood.

LeBron James will turn 40 during Bronny's rookie season and will be 42 in Bryce's first year in the NBA. Only six players in history have played aged 42 or older in the league. They were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dikembe Mutombo, Vince Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Nate Hickey.

