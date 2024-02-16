“If MJ saw the Dark Knight too many times”: Anthony Edwards plotting lefty jumper debut at the NBA All-Star Game has fans buzzing

Anthony Edwards will be playing in his second NBA All-Star Game as he continues to have an incredible year for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Aside from being an excellence on the court, Edwards isn't shy about showing off a lighter side.

Speaking with Dane Moore on "The Dane Moore NBA Podcast," Edwards had an interesting left jumper attempt in mind at the upcoming All-Star Game.

With Timberwolves coach Chris Finch in charge of leading the Western Conference team, Anthony Edwards already envisioned what he would do if the team heads into the fourth quarter up by 20-plus points.

Edwards revealed that he's been intentionally banking his 3-pointers and free-throws this week, leading to his upcoming hilarious plan for the NBA All-Star Game.

With Edwards expecting that he'll be taken out in the final quarter of the game, he figured he might as well do something unique while on the floor. In his hilarious comments, several NBA fans matched his energy in their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's like MJ saw the Dark Knight too many times and wanted to model his career after the Joker."

Considering the seriousness that Chris Finch carries himself, fans couldn't believe how the Minnesota Timberwolves coach was able to stand Anthony Edwards' hilarious behavior.

Coming from a player with numerous highlights, converting a left-hand jumper in the All-Star Game will be a welcome addition to his resume.

Playing alongside elite NBA players such as Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the same team, Edwards is already prepared to stand out among other stars.

Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley performed opposite-hand shooting in their drills

Shared on X by Skor North - Minnesota Sports' Kyle Theige, Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley ended their shooting competition by launching jumpers with their opposite hands.

Being the competitor that he is, Anthony Edwards is known for not backing down from any kind of challenge. It looked as if he was converting his left-hand jump shot effortlessly, as if he had been practicing with it all this time.

Aside from intentionally shooting bank shots from the 3-point and free-throw line, shooting the basketball with his left hand is something the Minnesota Timberwolves star has yet to show off in a regular season game.

Following the comments he made ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, this brief video clip offers fans what's in store for them if ever Edwards decides to do it in the game.

Moreover, the Timberwolves guard is averaging 26.3 points (47.1% shooting, including 38.6% from 3-point range), 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. The team is in first place (39-16) in the Western Conference standings.