"If my mom had another son, it'd be Kyle" - DeMar DeRozan gives a heartwarming response when asked about his bond with Kyle Lowry 

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry are two of the most talented guards in the NBA, who also happen to be close friends off the court.

The duo played together for the Toronto Raptors for several years before DeRozan was traded away to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

The two players faced off today as the Miami Heat took on the Chicago Bulls, and DeMar DeRozan was asked about his bond with Kyle Lowry, to which the Bulls swingman gave a heartwarming answer.

"If my mom had another son, it'd be Kyle. If his mom had another son, it'd be me. That's as simple as I can put it. That's how close we are. That's what it is to me," DeRozan said.

Kyle Lowry gets better of DeMar DeRozan in a matchup of two old friends

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls squared off against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. The Heat came out on top by a narrow margin, beating Billy Donovan's side 107-104.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan both starred for their respective teams, but it was the former who got the better of his Raptors teammate.

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out six assists, shooting 7-13 from the field. DeMar DeRozan, meanwhile, put up 28 points and pulled down seven boards, putting in a valiant effort despite his team's loss.

The Bulls shot better and destroyed the Heat in the rebounding battle, but Erik Spoelstra's team's stellar effort in the fourth quarter enabled them to register their 13th win of the season.

The Miami Heat are currently second in the Eastern Conference, possessing a 13-7 record. The Chicago Bulls are two spots behind them in fourth, with a record of 13 wins and eight losses.

The Eastern Conference is stacked with contenders this season, and both the Bulls and Heat will have to punch above their weight if they are to make it out of the East and reach the NBA finals.

Both Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are expected to play pivotal roles in their respective teams' success, and it will be intriguing to see how their individual season pans out going forward.

