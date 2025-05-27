LA Lakers forward LeBron James lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season. After losing to 2023-2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in five games last year, James lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025. While reflecting on the series, James spoke about the physical nature of the postseason and where the line is drawn.

LeBron James has a long history of playoff experience under his belt. Since being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has played in 54 playoff series and 292 playoff games, 33 more than anyone else in NBA history. Edwards, on the other hand, has much less experience in the postseason. However, that hasn't stopped him from finding his way to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances.

LeBron James reflected on his matchup against Edwards on Tuesday's episode of Mind the Game, a podcast he hosts alongside former two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. According to James, the pushing from Edwards as he was coming down the court throughout the series could have been called a foul and would have if they were in the NFL.

"It was never explained to me, I'm trying to run down the court and Ant[thony Edwards] is giving me the two-hand [push]," said James about how Edwards approached guarding him. "I'm beyond five yards, if this is the NFL, it would still be a penalty, I was beyond five yards into my route-running."

James went on to speak about the line that officials draw when it comes to how much physicality players are allowed to have in the postseason. While he talked about the pushing match between himself and Edwards during the series, he was surprised that it wasn't called while lighter contact in the lane was still a foul.

Despite its rough nature, LeBron James embraces the playoff intensity

The physicality of the series eventually got to LeBron James, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 5. The Timberwolves dispatched the Lakers in that game, ending their season with a 103-96 loss on their home floor. However, James didn't complain about the intensity of the matchup or the physical punishment that came with it.

"It was fun," James said about facing off against Edwards. "It was competitive...We preach on that, it's different [in the playoffs]."

LeBron James commended the effort of the young Timberwolves team when they sent him home. Throughout his career, James was one of many players who became more physical once the playoffs started, to the point where fans started to call him "Playoff LeBron" once the postseason began and he took his game to another level.

At 40 years old, James continues to add awards to his trophy case, even if he didn't make it past the first round of the playoffs. He was named an All-Star for the 22nd time this season, even though he didn't play in the All-Star Game. The Lakers forward also earned his 21st consecutive All-NBA selection, appearing on the All-NBA Second Team.

He might be 40 years old, but James continues to embrace the physicality of the NBA, both in the regular season and playoffs. His numbers are proof that he isn't slowing down despite his old age, either.

