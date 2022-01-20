"If Nikola Jokic isn't the MVP, who is?" - Michael Malone backs the Denver Nuggets talisman to win back-to-back MVPs

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets had an amazing game for the Denver Nuggets in their 130-128 overtime win against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. The reigning MVP had the second-best scoring night of his career on top of a triple-double.

"The Joker" finished the game with 49 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the thrilling overtime win. It was Jokic's 10th triple-double of the season and it left Nuggets head coach Michael Malone with just one question after the game.

"If Nikola Jokic isn't the MVP, who is?" Malone asked.

It was a great question by coach Malone since Nikola Jokic is the MVP of the season based on analytics, per HoopsHype. Jokic is having an even better season than his MVP year, averaging more rebounds, blocks, steals and three-pointers this season. There is a legitimate possibility of him winning back-to-back MVPs.

The Serbian superstar is also leading the league in PER, ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season, while shooting 56.9% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc.

In NBA.com's KIA MVP Ladder, Jokic is at number two behind Antetokounmpo. The only things going against the reigning MVP are the Nuggets not in the top four of the Western Conference standings and the media not really paying attention to him. Other MVP candidates this season include Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James.

Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to overtime win over Clippers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers.

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 130-128 overtime win against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Jokic posted his 10th triple-double of the season, scoring 49 points while adding 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The 10th assist came on the Nuggets' final play of the game.

Jokic was double-teamed by the Clippers so he had to make an amazing cross-court pass to Aaron Gordon, who hit the game-winning three-point shot with 1.9 seconds left. It was the Nuggets' second win over the Clippers this season, gaining a 2-1 advantage in their season series.

Gordon ended up with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one game-winner. Monte Morris also came up big for the Nuggets with 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Jeff Green added 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were led by Ivica Zubac with a career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds. There was still some drama before the final buzzer as the Nuggets' Davon Reed was called for a technical foul after entering the court following Gordon's three-point shot.

The Clippers were just down by two points as Reggie Jackson's hail mary almost went in at the buzzer. It was, without a doubt, one of the best games of the season. The Nuggets and Clippers are set to face off once again on March 22nd in Denver.

