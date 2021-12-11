"If there's one guy in the NBA that can make 16 3s, it's Steph Curry" - LeBron James heaps praise on 'Chef Curry' as he closes in on the all-time 3 point record

LeBron James has been a great admirer of Stephen Curry's game. The 4 time NBA champion proved that yet again as he heaped praise on the baby-faced assassin for his terrific ability to score from beyond the arc. Both players have had some intense battles, but it is no secret that they share a ton of mutual respect.

Stephen Curry is currently only 10 three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's three-point record. This could very well be possible in just one game, as Steph has scored 10 threes or more 22 times in his career. Speaking about Curry in his post-game interview, LeBron James said:

"First of all the fact that the other night, when they played, we really tracking to see if he made 16 threes - it just lets you know how freaking amazing he is. If there's one guy in the NBA that can make 16 3s, it's Steph Curry. I'm literally sitting there and doing the calculations in my head. I'm like 16, i know he's made 12 a few times. Well I know if there's someone who can do that, it's him. That just let's you know, how incredible he is"

LeBron James and Steph Curry are both two of the most influential players in the game of basketball. They have battled it out in 4 NBA Finals against one another, but the mutual respect the two share indicates just how brilliant their sporting personalities are.

Stephen Curry and his brilliance from the three-point line

Stephen Curry is very close to cementing his place in the history books by becoming the player with the most made threes of all time in the NBA. Steph has played in 786 games so far, this is around 514 games less than Ray Allen, who featured in 1300 games throughout his 18 year NBA career.

Stephen Curry averages a highly efficient 43.2% from the three-point line in his career. His ability to pull up from nearly anywhere on the court makes him one of the most feared players in the league. This season, he has been on a different level altogether. He leads the league in points per game averaging 27.5 PPG through 24 games.

'Chef Curry' has shot 41.3% from beyond the arc and recently broke another record by becoming the fastest player to reach 100, three's in a season. Steph currently has 132 shots and if he keeps going, the former MVP could very well break his record of 402 three's in a season.

With the media constantly hyping Steph over breaking the record, all he wants to do is focus on the game. Speaking about this in a post-game interview, Steph Curry said:

""I always just play the game. I obviously know I'm closing in. But I try not to let it creep in to, you know, how you play and just enjoy the journey to get there. Because it does mean a lot to me as I do get closer."

Steph is currently only 10 three-pointers away from breaking the record. He is currently averaging 5.5 made three's a game, and if that is how things pan out, the 3 time NBA champion could achieve the feat in the game against the Pacers. However, with Steph Curry, nothing is predictable as he is more than capable of draining 10 three's against his brother's team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

There is no fixed timeline for when this record will be broken but all eyes in the NBA community will be on Stephen Curry until it happens. Basketball fans around the world will definitely want to watch him break the record as he once again fortifies his place as the greatest shooter in the game.

