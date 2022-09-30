“If he is open and wants to shoot it I’m not gonna yank him out of the game” – Nets coach asserts Ben Simmons is more of a playmaker for the team, says he doesn’t need him to focus on shooting

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is making it clear shooting the ball is the last thing he needs out of Ben Simmons.

The former Philadelphia 76ers point guard hasn't played since the 76ers' 2021 playoff defeat against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons was castigated after that loss to the Hawks largely due to his inability to make consistent perimeter shots.

On Brooklyn’s first day of training camp, Nash made at least one thing clear regarding the Australian superstar:

“I don't need him to shoot it, I'm not asking him to shoot it. If he's open and he wants to shoot it, I'm not going to yank him out of the game, but that's not what he does.”

Nash detailed what Ben Simmons is good at and what the team needs from him next season:

“Ben is an incredible playmaker, he plays point guard, he’s incredible in transition, he’s a good screener, he’s good playing out of the half role or attacking the rim. Those are the things we need from Ben and that’s where he’s special at.”

Ben Simmons had one of the worst shooting displays in NBA history in the 2021 playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. In the last four games of the seven-game series, the three-time All-Star did not attempt a single shot at the basket. He went 2-2 in Game 1, 0-0 in Game 2 and 1-1 in Game 3.

In short, Simmons was scared to shoot as he was also terrible from the free-throw line. The play where he passed up a dunk with the diminutive Trae Young an arm’s length away was in Game 7 of that series. He has since been ridiculed and lambasted for his shooting woes in that postseason.

The criticisms were so bad that “Big Ben” eventually forced his way out of Philly. If not for Daryl Morey’s desire to get James Harden who wanted out of Brooklyn, who knows what could have become of Simmons’ career?

Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets badly need Ben Simmons’ skill set

Defense and rebounding were glaring issues that the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t address last season. In the series against the Boston Celtics, the Nets struggled badly to contain Boston’s best players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Ben Simmons will not completely solve those problems, but he will help shore up their deficiencies. In certain lineups, he could be the team’s point/center where he will be surrounded by lethal shooting. A lineup featuring Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry will be a nightmare to defend.

Simmons’ length, passing ability and reading of the game will be highlighted with the kind of weapons around him. If a double-team happens because of KD or Irving, the Australian will have an open lane to drive to the rim or kick out.

In many ways, the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons complement each other.

Brooklyn’s issues on defense and rebounding can be improved with Simmons around. Meanwhile, the erratic shooter won’t be asked to hoist up shots he isn’t comfortable with. They have enough shooters to surround him with to hide his weaknesses.

The best version of Simmons might just be all the Brooklyn Nets need to realize their lofty potential of emerging as NBA champions.

