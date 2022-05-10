“If they were to be paired again together, it would be a chance to make it right” - Max Kellerman loves the idea of LeBron James teaming up again with 7-time All-Star

Analyst Max Kellerman pondered a reunion of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving – by trading Anthony Davis – on “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” on Tuesday.

Kellerman said:

“If they were to be paired again together, it would be a chance to make it right.”

Could we see another LeBron James, Kyrie Irving duo?

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were favored to reach the NBA Finals before the season, but they both turned into disasters.

The Lakers (33-49), despite James averaging great offensive numbers, finished 11th in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs. The Nets (44-38) placed seventh in the Eastern Conference and won their play-in game before getting swept by the Boston Celtics in four games.

Both fell far short of the finals – without a single playoff win between them.

With the troubles in both cities, a trade that could benefit both sides was hypothesized on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max." The scenario discussed was that the Lakers would send Anthony Davis to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.

Irving and LeBron James played together for three seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, reaching the NBA Finals each year. Against the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the Cavs became the first team to win the championship after trailing 3-1 in the finals.

With Brooklyn having Kevin Durant, the Nets already have the league's most dominant scorer. Irving is just double icing on the cake after that. If the Nets had someone like Davis to complement them down low and on the back end, the team would be a lot more complete.

Irving's addition to the Lakers would give them an added level of offense they lacked this season. The pairing of Kyrie and LeBron once produced a championship against the Golden State dynasty. Maybe there is still chemistry between the two.

Regardless, Davis has been susceptible to injury. AD appeared in only 40 games this season due to knee and ankle injuries. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, but his reliability remained a problem the entire year.

Irving, on the other hand, played even fewer games than Davis this season. Due to vaccination issues, Kyrie played in only 29 games, averaging 27.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.8 apg.

The Nets need a primary rebounder and a big defender, and the Lakers need a secondary reliable shooter. Both teams could benefit from a spectacular switch like this hypothetical one.

But regardless of his injury issues, Davis may be too valuable to the Lakers to be traded.

AD was an integral part of the Lakers' latest championship (in 2020). Moving him would produce a chemistry shift that would shake up too much structure. But if there is anyone who can overcome that, it is most definitely James.

“The King” averaged 30.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 6.2 apg in 56 games. Though James was not eligible for the scoring title, only Joel Embiid (30.6 ppg) had a better average.

Averaging 30.3 ppg in his 19th season, at 37 years old, is absolutely crazy. For James to manage those statistics with the troubles the Lakers had proves he can still carry a team. Regardless of LA’s inability to make the playoffs, James showed he can still light up the scoreboard if he needs to. Unfortunately for the Lakers, it was not enough.

James needs a secondary scorer who can complement his greatness while giving him space. There were many times this season when defenses would choke James with double teams and screens because they had little concern about any other Laker.

James is going to need some sort of change, help, or growth, inside the Lakers squad if the franchise is to make a turnaround in the upcoming season.

