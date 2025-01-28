"If people don't respect you. Cut them off": Ex-Laker Taurean Prince's no-nonsense message after another underwhelming outing

The Milwaukee Bucks brought Darvin Ham to be one of Doc Rivers' assistant coaches, and with him, they also brought another former LA Lakers role player who was already familiar with the system.

Taurean Prince is averaging north of 25 minutes per game for the Bucks, and while he's not asked to score much, he's had some subpar outings.

Prince scored six points on as many shots in the Bucks' win over the Utah Jazz. Following the game, he took to Instagram to take a shot at the naysayers:

"If people don't respect you, CUT THEM OFF!" he wrote. "If people don't wanna help your growth or build with you, DO it yourself, and if someone doesn't show you they love you... don't beg for it.

"LOVE IS LOVE... (IT) AIN'T SUPPOSED TO BE NO CONDITIONS TO IT. PEOPLE THAT AREN'T ON MY FREQUENCY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO EXIST AROUND ME."

Via Taurean Prince's IG

Prince was often one of the most criticized Lakers during Ham's tenure in charge of the team. He's a solid defensive wing, but his streaky shooting frustrated fans at times.

Taurean Prince could be traded

The Bucks are currently No. 4 in the Eastern Conference, and they've looked much better lately after a slow start to the season. However, Prince might not be safe. He's going to become a free agent at the end of the season, so the team could also include his $2 million contract on a deal for salary-matching purposes.

He's currently averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds on 45.5% shooting from the floor, and while he's making most of his impact on the defensive end, the Bucks are reportedly in the mix for more shooting.

The trade deadline nears, and Jimmy Butler's situation with the Heat seems beyond repair at this point. So, even if the Bucks can't get him, they would be wise to enter the sweepstakes to try and facilitate a deal by also landing a star of their own.

The Bucks will continue to play catch-up with the top three teams in the East, and adding another 20+ points per game scorer would make them a massive threat.

