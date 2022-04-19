“If you played with this 30-Klay-Poole-wig-dray line up you’d beat everyone” - Kyle Kuzma claims anyone can win on NBA 2K with the Golden State Warriors' death lineup

When the Golden State Warriors terrorized the NBA from 2014 to 2019, the team’s vaunted “Death Lineup” was at the core of that dominance. Without that unique quintet, the Bay Area team would not have gone to the NBA Finals for five straight years and won three championships.

In the Warriors’ championship romp during that span, the “Death Lineup” had its foundation in the iconic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Thompson’s two-year battle with gruesome injuries practically ended their reign of terror. However, “Captain Klay’s” return and the emergence of Jordan Poole are putting the league on notice.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who was apparently watching the Golden State Warriors defeat the Denver Nuggets on Monday, had this to say:

“I don’t play 2K but I’d imagine if you played this 30-Klay-Poole-wig-dray line up, you’d beat everyone lol”

The 2022 postseason is giving birth to a new version of the “Death Lineup” or whatever name the press will call it at some point.

Golden State is back in business and is starting to remind the NBA of the futility of facing such firepower, precision, and chemistry.

Forget the 2K game where everything is dependent on the designers’ relative concept of every players’ skills and capabilities. The Golden State Warriors are slowly turning into a juggernaut that make-believe games will have a hard time replicating.

StatMuse @statmuse



We need a nickname for it. StatMuse @statmuse The Warriors new death lineup were +13 in 4 minutes tonight.



We need a nickname for it. The Warriors new death lineup were +13 in 4 minutes tonight.We need a nickname for it. https://t.co/QosenzLUfn The Warriors new death lineup is now +28 in 10 minutes.We need a nickname for it. twitter.com/statmuse/statu… The Warriors new death lineup is now +28 in 10 minutes.We need a nickname for it. twitter.com/statmuse/statu… https://t.co/Aglqre7z0I

Steph Curry, who came off the bench for the second time this series, played only 23 minutes and finished with 34 points.

The quartet of Curry, Thompson, Poole, and Wiggins finished with 97 points, which was highlighted by 15/31 shooting from beyond the arc.

Golden State Warriors @warriors The only player in the shot clock era to score 30+ points in 23 minutes or less of play during a Playoff game:



Stephen Curry The only player in the shot clock era to score 30+ points in 23 minutes or less of play during a Playoff game:Stephen Curry https://t.co/8l1im5K2i1

Their deadly shooting may not have even been the most impressive part of the “Death Lineup.”

Green was every bit as dominant, if not more, than the four scorers. His defense against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the way he controlled the game were just as spectacular.

What they’re doing a really small sample size, having played this game together for 10 minutes and four minutes in Game 1. Head coach Steve Kerr knows what he’s got and may just be waiting to fully unleash his glittering toy when it matters most.

The Golden State Warriors could make the series against the Denver Nuggets a short one

The heavily undermanned Denver Nuggets could go home early in the postseason against the in-form Golden State Warriors.

To the Denver Nuggets' credit, they are severely undermanned. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who were practically sidelined the entire season, have been sorely missed. They would have given much-needed support to Nikola Jokic, who’s starting to feel frustrated with what’s staring him in the face.

However, with the way the Warriors have been playing, the presence of Murray and Porter Jr. may not even matter at all.

Golden State’s new “Death Lineup” may not have seen every type of defense, but Curry, Thompson, and Green have all been there.

Guru @DrGuru_ Fun Fact: the Golden State Warriors have NEVER lost a playoff series when these 3 start every game (16-0). Fun Fact: the Golden State Warriors have NEVER lost a playoff series when these 3 start every game (16-0). https://t.co/HVRxP02FEX

Unless the Golden State Warriors start shooting blanks or, God forbid, injuries happen, the Warriors could find themselves in the next round sooner than expected.

