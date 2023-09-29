"If he played Klay in the Bay, he'd get him": Kevon Looney believes Manny Pacquiao is no match for fellow Warriors star at chess

Kevon Looney reflected on his time with Klay Thompson this offseason and their meeting with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. The Golden State Warriors duo, who are ANTA athletes, were on tour together in China and the Philippines this summer for promotions.

It was the first time Looney went on a tour with the sharpshooter. Thompson showed Looney around, ensuring the center had a great time. Looney reflected on this highlight of his summer during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, saying:

“It was a lot of fun. But I think he’s [Klay] become a lot more tame as he’s aged (laughed). He wasn’t as crazy as in the years past. But it was a lot of fun. He showed me a great time. I also got to go to the Philippines and watch him play chess with Manny Pacquiao.”

Medina asked about the interaction with Pacquiao and his chess match with Thompson to which Looney responded:

"He did well. The first time, it was a stalemate. The second time, Pacquiao won it. I think he had home-court advantage. That’s the only reason he won. If he played Klay in the Bay, Klay would get him (laughs).”

Interestingly, Klay Thompson never revealed who won the game at the time. However, Kevon Looney has unveiled the truth but has backed his teammate to claim bragging rights if he ever sits across Manny Pacquiao in the Bay Area.

Mark Medina's full exclusive with Kevon Looney.

Kevon Looney aims to play another 82-game season

Kevon Looney enters the 2023-24 NBA season with great aspirations. Apart from helping the Golden State Warriors to a championship, Looney is keen to maintain his streak of playing another 82-game season alive for the third straight year.

Looney has been the ultimate iron man in the NBA over the past few years, which is a phenomenal feat considering how often teams rest their key players throughout the year. However, Looney has shown up every night, giving it all for his team consistently. Here's what the Warriors center told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina about his goal for next year:

"I take pride in showing up every game and taking care of my body after missing so many games earlier in my career. I want to keep the streak going."

Looney said he wouldn't be forcing himself to play through injuries, but he feels comfortable physically entering training camp:

"I feel like I’m in a good space with my body. I feel good going into training camp. I think it’s a feasible goal.”

It would be a commendable achievement for Kevon Looney if he can maintain his streak. It's not easy for a center to avoid injuries due to their high-contact play with other bigs. However, that makes Looney special. It wouldn't be surprising to see him attain his goal.