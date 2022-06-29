"If he plays the way he did last year he'll once again be the most overpaid player in NBA history" - Skip Bayless calls Russell Westbrook's opt-in "the most predictable move"

Skip Bayless shared his thoughts on Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook opting into the final year of his contract. Russell Westbrook has had to deal with frequent criticism throughout his career. His most vocal critic, Skip Bayless, is back on social media to comment on Westbrook's contract decision.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The most predictable move in NBA history: Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47 mil. What was he going to do, spite us critics by testing his value on the open market? What value? If he plays the way he did last year he'll once again be the most overpaid player in NBA history. The most predictable move in NBA history: Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47 mil. What was he going to do, spite us critics by testing his value on the open market? What value? If he plays the way he did last year he'll once again be the most overpaid player in NBA history.

"What was he going to do, spite us critics by testing his value on the open market? What value?

"If he plays the way he did last year he'll once again be the most overpaid player in NBA history" he added.

Bayless regularly calls players out when they have a bad performance. Westbrook is no stranger to this behavior. Over the past season, he struggled to fit in with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, causing him to have multiple bad performances.

Hours before Bayless' tweeted, Russell Westbrook and the Lakers announced that he'll be staying in LA. Giving Westbrook a chance to run it back with the same squad for another year before becoming an unrestricted free agent. For the upcoming season, Westbrook is set to make $47 million, making him the second highest paid player (Stephen Curry's $48 million).

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season.

Russell Westbrook's on-going beef with Skip Bayless

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Skip Bayless aren't the best of friends. Bayless continuously criticizes Westbrook's style of play, often addressing him as "Westbrick." Westbrook isn't fond of the so-called "nickname" and has expressed his dislike of the infamous moniker.

Russell Westbrook @russwest44 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

The nickname was coined by Skip Bayless back in 2012 and became a go-to reference for Westbrook whenever he played poorly. Since then, fans have poked fun at the 2017 MVP and made memes about the nickname. "Westbrick" became popular last season when his shooting percentage dropped. His three-point and free throw shooting was heavily criticized last season.

Westbrook has never been a great outside shooter. In fact, his first season with the Lakers wasn't his worst shooting performance. Back in his sophomore season, he shot 22% from behind the arc. However, he did have fewer attempts compared to his last five years. But that didn't stop Bayless from his constant judgment of Westbrook.

The conflict reached a point where Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, stood up for her husband, addressing Bayless's persistent criticism of her husband.

Nina Westbrook @ninawestbrook @RealSkipBayless It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name. Today was a really sad day my daughters and me. The fact that you can’t respect a simple request not to try to tarnish my family name is saddening and such a pile on. It’s extremely hurtful. @RealSkipBayless It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name. Today was a really sad day my daughters and me. The fact that you can’t respect a simple request not to try to tarnish my family name is saddening and such a pile on. It’s extremely hurtful.

This isn't the first time that Russell Westbrook's wife has gotten involved in his ongoing feud with the famous analyst. Back in February, she called out Bayless for disrespecting the 2012 Olympic Gold medalist.

Nina Westbrook @ninawestbrook @RealSkipBayless You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name. You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook. @RealSkipBayless You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name. You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook.

"You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name. You are very disrespectful and a bully.

"Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far