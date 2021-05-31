"If he's not ready for Game 5, it's going to be a tough blow" - LeBron James on Anthony Davis' injury heading into Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns | Round 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Anthony Davis' injury became the main discussion for LeBron James and the LA Lakers after they were defeated 100-92 by the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their best-of-seven first-round series. The Suns tied the series 2-2 and regained home court advantage in the 2021 NBA Playoffs with the win.

After the game, James was asked about Anthony Davis' injury and what it meant for his team as they travel back to Phoenix for the pivotal Game 5.

"If he's not ready for Game 5, it's going to be a tough blow for our ball club," James said.

James had 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes of action. He also had a +6 plus/minus rating, underscoring his value to the team when he’s on the floor.

The Purple and Gold played most of the game without two of their best defenders and key players, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Davis. Without them, the LA Lakers could not keep up with the Suns.

Caldwell-Pope was ruled out of the contest due to a knee injury while Anthony Davis' injury occurred in the late stages of the second quarter.

Apparently, coach Frank Vogel had no idea about Davis’ status when the third quarter began.

Frank Vogel says he thought AD "was laboring a little bit" in the first half, and says AD was saying he was sore, but that there was "no way" he was going to sit. — We Believe Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 30, 2021

Frank Vogel said Davis has a strained groin, and is undergoing further medical evaluation. Update tomorrow.



He wasn’t sure about AD’s availability for the second half right away, and tried to adjust on the fly. Obviously, LAL missed him considerably on both ends. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 30, 2021

“He’s undergoing further medical evaluation and we’ll have more information tomorrow,” Vogel said in his postgame interview.

The All-Star power forward was already questionable for the game with a knee sprain but Anthony Davis' injury to the groin area added to his health issues. His status for the next few games in the series is very much in doubt.

Anthony Davis' injury with Game 5 at Phoenix

When asked about the challenge of potentially playing Game 5 without Anthony Davis, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James insisted he would be ready to take on an even larger responsibility.

"Continue to work on my body, continue to work on my ankle. ... It's been a roller coaster for us all year," James said.

LeBron has repeated a few times during this presser that he's "ready for the challenge" if AD's injury keeps him sidelined for Game 5 and potentially beyond that. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 30, 2021

Former All-Star center Marc Gasol was also asked about Anthony Davis' injury and what the mentality is going to be when they face a Phoenix Suns team that appears to have gotten healthier.

"We just gotta keep playing, simple as that," Gasol said.

The series shifts back to Phoenix with LeBron James and the LA Lakers possibly playing without two key players. Game 5 will be played on Tuesday.

