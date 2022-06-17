“If Rondo is on the Boston Celtics right now, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown looks better” - Stephen A. Smith believes the Boston Celtics have a point guard problem, says they need a Chris Paul-type floor general

The Boston Celtics have consistently proved people wrong on how far they can go this season. The Ime Udoka-led team has surpassed every ceiling set this season.

Every player in the starting lineup has been instrumental in the team's success. With each starter pulling their weight when it matters the most, including the Godfather Al Horford, the General Grant Williams and Derrick White.

However, Stephen A. Smith shared his opinion when asked if the Celtics have a point guard problem. He said that the franchise needs a "quintessential floor general" at point guard. While he admitted his love for Marcus Smart and recognizes his talent, he said the Celtics need a Chris Paul-type point guard.

"Yes, I do. And I don't mean it in the little sense," Smith said. "I'm not trying to throw any shade on Marcus Smart. I got a love and respect for Marcus Smart. I'm talking about a quintessential floor general.

"I'm talking about a floor general, with the ball in his hands, running plays, dictating pace, knowing and understanding the responsibilities of every single person on the court and holding them accountable.

"A Chris Paul-type guy, I'm not talking about on his level. I'm just talking about mentality. ... (Rajon) Rondo, for example. If Rondo is on the Boston Celtics right now, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown looks better."

Can the Boston Celtics tie the game tonight against the Golden State Warriors?

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Draymond Green, left, and Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter of Game 5 in the NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors won 104-94.

The Boston Celtics will host Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Trailing 3-2, the Celtics are trying to force a Game 7.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will need to have good games if the Celtics are to stand a chance.

Coach Ime Udoka will expect his team to handle the ball better and cut down on turnovers. In the five games played in the series, the Celtics have recorded 11 more turnovers than the Warriors.

