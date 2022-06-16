"If this is a sign that you don't care, that's problematic" - Doris Burke worried about Anthony Davis wasting his talent, mentions he's a top-five talent if passionate and healthy

Anthony Davis made headlines last week for saying that he hasn't shot a basketball since April 5. Some defended Davis, while others were critical of the LA Lakers superstar. ESPN's Doris Burke, though, expressed concern about Davis' passion.

She shared her thoughts in an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." The longtime announcer and analyst said that she was shocked by Davis' comments. Burke opined about Davis being a part of the Lakers and saying those things opened him up for backlash:

"I was shocked. With the level of underperformance of that team, the mighty struggles," Burke said. "I know they didn't play much together, but you are a part of the storied organization. I don't understand is why would you say it."

Burke added that she does not know if Davis is healthy or not at the moment. However, she was concerned regarding Davis' passion and dedication to the game. She did acknowledge that Davis' talent is top five in the league if he's healthy.

"This is a top-five talent when he is passionate and healthy and cares," Burke said. "If this is a sign that you don't care, that's problematic because you are wasting extraordinary basketball ability. I was absolutely stunned."

The ESPN analyst ended the David discussion by mentioning the word 'sacrifice'. Burke believes Davis has to make the necessary sacrifices to improve his body and his game. She also praised Steph Curry for making the right changes that have helped him become healthier after a series of ankle injuries.

Meanwhile, since making those comments, Davis is back in the gym. His personal shooting coach Chris Matthews, also known as "Lethal Shooter," revealed that Davis worked out with him on Tuesday.

Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__ #NBA #LethalShooter Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in! Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in!🎯 #NBA #LethalShooter https://t.co/9ZReSmDbzQ

LeBron James defends Anthony Davis, warns everyone to watch out for him next season

LeBron James (left) and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

LeBron James has come out and defended Anthony Davis. James posted highlights of Davis on Instagram and warned everyone to watch out for him next season.

"Get It Twisted if you want too!" James worte. "I'm due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed!"

Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. However, he only played 40 games and shot 18.6% from beyond the arc. There's no question Davis is one of the most talented players in NBA history. He's a top player when healthy, but that's the keyword - healthy.

Davis has not played a full season in his career. The most he has played in a season is 75 games in 2017 and 2018.

He's one of the most injury-prone players the league has ever had. There's a reason why legends such as Charles Barkley call him "Street Clothes."

