"If he signs a max extension this summer, the Lakers are stuck in the exact same situation they are now" - NBA analyst suggests "the only best path forward" for LeBron James' extension with the Lakers

August 4th was a huge day for LA Lakers fans as LeBron James became eligible to sign his two-year contract extension with the side. However, he appears to be in no rush to sign the contract. ESPN's Tim Bontemps sheds light on why this process may take some time.

LeBron James has been the Purple and Gold's most valuable asset since joining the side in the summer of 2018.

Tim Bontemps offered an insight into why Lakers fans would have to be patient. Speaking up on the matter on "NBA Today", he said:

"If you look at the situation the Lakers are in, they don't have enough salary cap space to go out and fill in the roster around him and Anthony Davis.

"And the one way they have to do that, is for LeBron to wait till next summer, opt out of his contract, and like James Harden this summer with Philly, take a little bit less money, and allow them to fill in around him and Anthony Davis on this roster.

"If he signs a max extension this summer, the Lakers are stuck in the exact same situation they are now and they're going to be in that situation going forward."

With practically no tradeable contracts at the moment, the Lakers will be in a weak position to build a roster that could compete for the title.

In this regard, he concluded by saying:

"To me, if I'm LeBron and the Lakers and I'm working together for the best path forward, that to me is the only best path forward."

Given his value and importance to the team, the Lakers will hope to see James finish his career by donning the Purple and Gold. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has been vocal about this sentiment as well.

However, the King finds himself in a unique position to decide his future in the league. At the age of 37, LeBron James is supposedly in the twilight of his career. With several options ahead of him, he could patiently wait to see how the situation plays out.

LeBron James could use the contract extension as leverage

While Tim Bontemps' insight on the matter is valuable and could be a valid play for the Lakers, another narrative emerged with regards to leveraging deals.

Howard Beck had discussed LeBron James' contract extension with Chris Mannix on "The Crossover" just prior to August 4th. While suggesting that the situation isn't as grave as it was previously, James still has some leverage that he can use in certain situations.

Beck mentioned that James leaving the side at this stage in his career would be a terrible look for the Lakers. Making use of this knowledge, the King could pressure the side into constructing a roster that can compete for a title rather than being "cheap" to avoid luxury tax.

Entering his 20th campaign, James has a finite amount of time left to contend for a title. Paired alongside Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the King will also need a reliable supporting cast to help him get to the promised land.

