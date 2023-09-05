“If Steph wins in the Bubble, do they discredit it?” – Rich Paul defends LeBron James’ 2020 NBA championship with witty remark

“If Steph wins in the Bubble, do they discredit it?” NBA agent Rich Paul had an interesting take on LeBron James and the 2020 championship. Paul asserted that nobody would question the legitimacy of the 2020 NBA championship if Steph Curry (and not LeBron James) had won it.

Rich Paul was making an appearance on the former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas' podcast. He addressed the issue of what some people call "the bubble ring." The Klutch Sports CEO claimed the 2020 championship was more challenging than other championships.

Rich Paul was present in the bubble during the 2020 pandemic. He wondered if fans and some sports commentators would still discredit the championship if Steph Curry had won the title.

Why is LeBron James' 2020 NBA championship criticized?

The 2020 NBA championship run took place during the apex of the Covid pandemic.

The NBA decided to hold the games at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Fans were not allowed in the arenas where massive amounts of safety protocols were enacted.

The LeBron-led Lakers qualified for the NBA finals by beating the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers proceeded to beat the Miami Heat in the finals to clinch the team's first championship in 10 years.

It did not take long for critics to start pointing out that the lack of fans and the whole secluded atmosphere delegitimized the championship. Some online fans went so far as to call the ring James won "the Mickey Mouse ring."

On the podcast, Rich Paul stated that, if Steph Curry had won the championship, people would not be so quick to discredit it. Paul intimated that the only reason people disrespect the 2020 chip is because James clinched it.

Rich Paul is one of the most recognizable NBA agents. He owes a lot to LeBron James. Rich Paul had no previous agent experience when he teamed up with James to form Klutch Sports in 2012. The agency now represents NBA stars Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Trae Young, among others.

"Two goals and 10 players on the court," Paul said. "What are we talking about here?” He continued alluding that the bubble games were similar to other NBA games.

Rich Paul went on to say that the circumstances in the bubble were more challenging.

“You don’t have your family. You get tested every day…” Paul said.

In an interview, James himself said the 2020 championship was one of the most hard-fought championships he had ever won.

"And if you were not in the bubble, you don't quite understand it," James said. "This is literally out of your whole comfort zone. No family, I didn't see my family for eight-and-a-half weeks. “

At the end of the day, the 2020 NBA championship will always be a hotly contested topic. Critics contend the lack of fans and the campus-style atmosphere of the bubble delegitimizes James' bubble ring.

On the other hand, LeBron James fans and supporters like Rich Paul claim it was harder to win in the bubble. The bubble championships is likely to remain a divisive topic in the NBA world.